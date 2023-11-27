Newswise — The Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB) is pleased to announce the recipients of the fall 2023 CARES (Career Advancement and Research Excellence Support) Awards. CARES helps researchers alleviate financial burdens associated with caregiving, allowing the recipients to pursue professional development opportunities.

CARES is a component of FASEB’s Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, and Inclusion Program, which strives to build a scientific workforce that more fully reflects our increasingly diverse nation. A total of 10 awards were awarded this year. Seven awards were given this past spring and three additional recipients were chosen this fall. The fall 2023 awardees are:

Each recipient received a $5,000 award. To review the CARES eligibility and application process, click here.

