Newswise — ROCKVILLE, MD (December 2, 2024) — The Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB), the largest coalition of biomedical research associations in the United States, welcomes its first cohort of MOSAIC (Maximizing Opportunities for Scientific and Academic Independent Careers) scholars. This groundbreaking initiative, funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), aims to support K99/R00 research grantees as they transition into independent faculty careers at research-intensive institutions.

The MOSAIC program helps to advance the diversity of the biomedical research community, fostering inclusive academic environments and enhancing health research outcomes by incorporating diverse perspectives. Through this program, FASEB will provide promising postdoctoral researchers from underrepresented backgrounds with essential resources, including specialized training, mentorship, and networking opportunities.

FASEB is one of five scientific organizations with a cooperative agreement with NIH’s National Institute of General Medical Sciences to develop and execute the MOSAIC program to support postdoctoral and new investigators from diverse backgrounds. (Read about FASEB’s $2.3 million award to execute FASEB MOSAIC here.)

“We are honored to be part of the MOSAIC initiative and to provide these outstanding early-career scientists with a platform for growth,” says Beth Garvy, PhD, FASEB President and Senior Associate Dean for Biomedical Education at the University of Kentucky. “We look forward to witnessing their professional development through FASEB’s comprehensive suite of resources.”

The 2024 FASEB MOSAIC scholars are:

Jennifer Alexander, PhD , Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Pennsylvania

Project title: Balancing Cellular Repair and Regeneration in Aging and Disease

Project title: The Role of the PBN Melanocortin System in the Regulation of Ingestive Behaviors

Project title: Role of Anterior Cingulate Cortex Ensemble Regulation of Spinal Cord Excitability in Associative Opioid Analgesic Tolerance

Project title: Non-invasive Brain Stimulation and Neurovascular Mechanisms of Post-stroke Cognitive Impairment

Project title: Role of the Melanocortin-3 Receptor in Regulation of the HPG Axis

Project title: Metabolic Regulation of Pancreatic Metaplasia and Neoplasia

Project title: Aging and Metabolic Dysfunction Drive Disrupted Alveolar Epithelial Progenitor Function in Pulmonary Fibrosis

Project title: Patterns and Mechanisms Underlying Somatic Mutations Across Long-Lived Bats

Yvette Seger, PhD, FASEB Director of Strategic Scientific Program Advancement, and Michael Schaller, PhD, Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Medicine at West Virginia University School of Medicine, will direct the program.

For additional details about the program, visit the FASEB MOSAIC webpage.

