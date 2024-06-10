Newswise — ROCKVILLE, Md. (June 10, 2024) — Today, the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB) proudly introduced FASEB Conferences On-Demand. This new exclusive streaming service, available to researchers anytime and anywhere, draws from original cutting-edge research findings presented by top scientists at FASEB Science Research Conferences.

Launching today with a select group of conferences from 2023, moving forward the service will release new content within a few weeks of the conference date. By the close of this year, FASEB Conferences On-Demand will host a vast library of 720 distinct videos spanning nearly half of the 2024 FASEB Science Research Conferences.

Advancing health and well-being by promoting research and education in the biological and biomedical sciences is FASEB’s mission. FASEB is partnering with Wiley, a global leader in research publishing and knowledge solutions, to make it possible for researchers around the globe to view scientific presentations of the best biological and biomedical research from in-person FASEB Science Research Conferences.

FASEB Conferences On-Demand embodies FASEB’s commitment to diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusivity, as well as supports several of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. The platform prioritizes accessibility features, including closed captioning, audio descriptions, interactive transcripts, visual tables of content, and dynamic search functionality. This ensures the content is widely accessible and enhances the user experience for individuals with diverse needs.

Visit FASEB Conferences On-Demand for more information.





