Newswise — ROCKVILLE, MD (November 13, 2024) — FASEB Journals announce the launch of a new article type, Research Letters, designed to offer scientists a fast, focused platform for sharing significant research findings. The new format provides an efficient way for researchers to publish concise and impactful results, complementing the traditional, full-length research articles.

As the pace of scientific discovery accelerates, the demand for formats that allow rapid dissemination of key findings without sacrificing quality or rigor has increased. Research Letters meet this demand by offering a streamlined structure that maintains high standards while encouraging clarity and precision.

Key features of Research Letters include:

A concise format limited to 1,500 words.

Space for up to two figures, with a maximum of six panels per figure, and 10 references.

Fast-track editorial review within 1–2 business days by the Editor-in-Chief.

Graphical abstracts are required, with no impact on the figure limit.

The introduction of Research Letters is aimed at facilitating the publication of:

Preliminary findings that require rapid communication.

Methodological advancements that have the potential to propel scientific progress.

Data-driven insights that, while concise, offer crucial information for further research.

This new format allows for the dissemination of high-quality data that may otherwise be underrepresented in more traditional, lengthy article types. Research Letters are available for submission to both The FASEB Journal and FASEB BioAdvances, further expanding the reach and diversity of the scientific contributions published by the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB).

“As a scientist myself, there are times when the publication of a full-length study is prohibitive, and the ability to publish a shorter, high-impact study is the best strategy,” said Loren E. Wold, Editor-in-Chief of both The FASEB Journal and FASEB BioAdvances. “We are excited to offer the Research Letters format to authors as a viable option to publish timely, innovative short articles of exceptional impact.”

Researchers are invited to submit their Research Letters for consideration, confident that this new format will enrich the dialogue and collaboration across the biological and biomedical sciences. Detailed submission guidelines are available on the FASEB Journals website.

For more information, read "Introducing Research Letters: A New Format for Fast, Focused Research Communication" or contact the FASEB Journals’ Editorial Office at [email protected].

About The FASEB Journal

The FASEB Journal, the flagship publication of the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB), leads in publishing groundbreaking multidisciplinary research in biology and biomedical sciences. It spans all levels of biological organization, from molecular to population studies. The journal drives advances in basic, translational, pre-clinical, and early clinical research. Known for its rigorous peer-review process, The FASEB Journal is dedicated to advancing high-quality scientific discoveries and shaping the future of science.

About FASEB BioAdvances

FASEB BioAdvances is an international, fully open-access journal that publishes high-quality biological and biomedical research. It emphasizes sound science, robust experimentation, and welcomes studies across a wide spectrum, including null findings and incremental advances. The journal covers topics from molecular biology to ecosystems, featuring research articles, reviews, and perspectives on key issues in academia and society. Committed to open dissemination, FASEB BioAdvances makes science accessible to all.

About FASEB

FASEB is comprised of 22 scientific member societies with 110,000 members, making it the largest coalition of biomedical research associations in the United States. FASEB’s mission is to advance health and well-being by promoting research and education in biological and biomedical sciences through collaborative advocacy and service to member societies and their members. Visit faseb.org for more information.

