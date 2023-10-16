Newswise — ROCKVILLE, Md. (October 16, 2023) — Today, the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB), the largest coalition of biological and biomedical associations in the United States, announced it is partnering with Wiley, a knowledge company and global leader in research publishing and knowledge solutions, and Cadmore, a leader in streaming scholarly content, to launch FASEB Conferences On-Demand. This new service will contain original content from FASEB’s Science Research Conferences, providing scientists around the globe with on-demand access to the latest research findings in the biological and biomedical sciences.

The combination of FASEB’s propensity for bringing the best biological and biomedical research and researchers together, Wiley’s reach in the scholarly publishing market, and Cadmore’s expertise streaming video content will ensure that biological and biomedical scientists can stay up to date on the latest advances—wherever and whenever.

“The rapid pace of change in biological and biomedical research can pose challenges for scientists who are unable to attend in-person events. Through FASEB Conferences On-Demand, starting with FASEB Science Research Conferences, we are extending our reach to a broader audience, driving discoverability of new research to advance science, and providing scientists who present their findings with a larger global platform,” says Mary-Ann Bjornsti, Professor and former Chair of the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and President of FASEB.

“This partnership with FASEB opens a new door for Wiley to deepen our impact by providing enhanced content directly to those who need it,” says Roy Opie, Group VP, Corporate Products and Services at Wiley. “We’re excited to leverage our expertise in scholarly publishing to deliver this unique capability.”

“Cadmore Media is delighted to partner with FASEB to build a streaming product and support the dissemination of scientific research. We look forward to helping FASEB reach a wider, more engaged audience through accessible, discoverable on-demand conference video,” says Violaine Iglesias, CEO of Cadmore Media.

FASEB Conferences On-Demand will be a key step forward in the Federation’s commitment to diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusivity, as well as to sustainability and its overall mission to advance health and well-being. Research affirms the scientific community is challenged by in-person only events and online access is a necessary step to becoming a more inclusive and accessible community. Content from the conferences will be broadly discoverable online and include closed captioning and other accessible features.

FASEB Conferences On-Demand will launch in early 2024.

