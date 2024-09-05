Newswise — ROCKVILLE, MD (September 9, 2024) — The Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB), the largest coalition of biomedical research associations in the United States, selected nine scientists as this year’s Howard Garrison Advocacy Fellows. Chosen from a competitive pool of applicants, these scientists will expand their impact as science advocates and help drive change in the research community.

It is increasingly important for scientists to engage directly with elected representatives, policymakers, and the broader public. Skills development in this area is rarely included in graduate school curricula and is unlike most scientific communication. FASEB addressed this gap by launching the Howard Garrison Advocacy Fellowship in 2023.

This fellowship program underscores FASEB’s commitment to advance science policy goals, pursue sustainable funding for scientific research, and support researchers’ training and professional development.

The 2024 Howard Garrison Advocacy Fellows are

Rose Albert, Graduate Research Assistant, University of Pennsylvania

Lauren J. Anderson, Graduate Fellow, The Rockefeller University

Rachel Edens, Graduate Research Scientist, Medical University of South Carolina

Elizabeth McDuffie, PhD Candidate, Thomas Jefferson University

Julio Molina Pineda, Research Assistant, University of Arkansas

Manisha Srinivas Raghavan, Graduate Student, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Marya Sabir, Oxford-Cambridge Scholars Program Scholar, National Institutes of Health

Ninadini Sharma, PhD, Postdoctoral Researcher, California Institute of Technology

Lorenzo Smith, PhD Candidate, Huntsman Cancer Institute, University of Utah

Upon completing the 10-month fellowship, the fellows will have received instruction in advocacy, science policy, science communications, leadership development, and career exploration outside academia.

For more information about the Howard Garrison Advocacy Fellowship, visit https://www.faseb.org/awards/howard-garrison-advocacy-fellowship.

