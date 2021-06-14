Transcript: One of the top articles from Newswise is from Binghamton University where researcher Lina Begdache found that women's mental health is affected by low-quality diets more so than men's mental health. ​Begdache says, "​Fast food, skipping breakfast, caffeine, and high-glycemic food are all associated with mental distress in mature women,” ​If you are feeling low energy or depressed, try eating more ​Fruits and dark green leafy vegetables​.​ ​Also, if your diet hasn't been great, try exercising which has shown to reduce the negative effects of high glycemic and fast foods. I hope this can be helpful to you or someone you care about. I'm Jessica Johnson from Newswise, have a great day. ​