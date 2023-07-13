Research Alert

Newswise — In a new study of more than 22,000 people with multiple sclerosis (MS), an international team identified for the first time a genetic variant associated with faster progression of the disease and accumulation of disability.

Despite the development of effective treatments for the inflammatory autoimmune disease, none can prevent increased disability during the neurodegenerative phase of the disease.

Authors say the new advance is a key step toward understanding, and fighting, progressive MS.

Journal Link: Nature, June-2023

