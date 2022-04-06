Research Alert

Article title: Fsp27 plays a crucial role in muscle performance

Authors: Mark Slayton, Bijinu Balakrishnan, Abhishek Gupta, Scott Jobe, Ishika Puri, Savannah Neely, Yoshikazu Tamori, David W. Russ, Gozde Yildirim, Shoshana Yakar, Vishva M. Sharma, Vishwajeet Puri

From the authors: “This is the first study identifying [fat-specific protein 27 (Fsp27)] as a novel protein associated with muscle metabolism. The Fsp27-knockout model shows that Fsp27 plays a role in muscular-fat storage, muscle endurance and muscle strength, which ultimately impacts limb movement.”

This study is highlighted as one of April’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

American Journal of Physiology-Endocrinology and Metabolism

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Cell Biology
KEYWORDS
Physiology FSP27 fat-specific protein 27 strength conditioning Endurance Reports limb movement muscle metabolism