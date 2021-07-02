Research Alert

Article title: Aerobic exercise training reduces cardiac function and coronary flow-induced vasodilation in mice lacking adiponectin

Authors: Jacob T. Caldwell, Karissa M. Dieseldorff Jones, Hyerim Park, Jose R. Pinto, Payal Ghosh, Emily C. Reid-Foley, Brody Ulrich, Michael D. Delp, Brad J. Behnke, Judy M. Muller-Delp

From the authors: “The present study demonstrates that adaptations of ventricular function, ventricular relaxation and coronary resistance artery responsiveness to long-term aerobic exercise training are impaired in adiponectin-deficient mice.” 

This study is highlighted as one of July’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology

