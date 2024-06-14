Newswise — With Father’s Day happening this weeknd, researchers from the renowned National Center for Family and Marriage Research (NCFMR) at Bowling Green State University are offering fast facts regarding fatherhood in America:

The average age of a man when they first become a father is 27.5

The highest average age at first birth for men is among Whites at 28.5



The lowest average age at first birth for men is among Hispanics at 25.4





Most childless men expect to be fathers

Most recent NCFMR data finds that 76% of childless men expect to have a child, while 34% of fathers expect to have another child





N early one-quarter of fathers live apart from at least one of their children, while 78% of fathers report living with all of their children

BGSU NCFMR researchers Drs. Susan Brown, Wendy Manning, and Krista Westrick-Payne are available for additional insight and interviews regarding fatherhood and parenting research ahead of the holiday.