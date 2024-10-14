The working components of construction machinery, such as dozer push arms, face periodic conditions that result in fatigue damage over time. Continuous vibrations, tension, and impact forces accelerate wear, making precise fatigue analysis crucial to ensure reliability and performance. Traditional vibration test rigs are costly and time-consuming, often falling short in replicating real-world conditions. Due to these challenges, there is an urgent need for more efficient and accurate testing methods, prompting researchers to explore virtual test rigs to better analyze fatigue life.

This research (DOI: 10.1002/msd2.12125) was conducted by a team from Shandong University, in collaboration with Xiamen University and Kyunghee University, and was published on August 31, 2024, in the International Journal of Mechanical System Dynamics. The study presents a novel virtual vibration test rig (VTR) specifically designed for analyzing the fatigue life of dozer push arms. By utilizing simulation to generate highly accurate load spectra, this method bypasses the need for expensive physical rigs. The new approach is expected to revolutionize fatigue testing for construction machinery, offering faster and more reliable results.

The study focuses on the creation of a VTR that simulates the operational conditions of dozer push arms, enabling more precise fatigue life assessments. Using a virtual iteration technique, the VTR generates input signals that replicate real-world operating loads, iteratively fine-tuning them until they match actual working conditions. This approach addresses the shortcomings of traditional test rigs, which often struggle to reproduce the complex, dynamic behaviors of machinery components. By incorporating key data points such as strain, oil pressure, and cylinder stroke, the virtual VTR calculates accurate load spectra for fatigue analysis. The results show that this virtual method closely aligns with those obtained from physical experiments, reducing the testing time from hours to mere minutes and dramatically cutting costs. This innovation has wide-reaching implications for enhancing the reliability of product design while significantly lowering testing expenses across the construction machinery industry.

Prof. Xiangqian Zhu, a lead researcher from Shandong University, highlighted the transformative nature of the new system: "This VTR presents a groundbreaking alternative to conventional fatigue testing. Not only does it cut down on time and costs, but it also enhances the accuracy of fatigue life assessments. This method could reshape the way fatigue analysis is conducted in construction machinery, facilitating faster product development and improved reliability." Dr. Zhu also sees significant potential for the technology in various other sectors reliant on heavy machinery.

The VTR’s impact extends far beyond the construction industry. Sectors such as mining, agriculture, and defense stand to benefit from this innovative technology, which promises more efficient fatigue analysis for critical components. By enabling rapid design validation and reducing costs, the virtual rig offers manufacturers the ability to produce more durable and reliable machinery. The technology’s accuracy in simulating real-world conditions ensures that it will play a crucial role in enhancing both performance and safety, making machinery more cost-effective and resilient across multiple industries.

This work was supported by the Shandong Province Science and Technology SMES innovation ability improvement project and the Rizhao Key Research and Development Project (No. 2022TSGC2504), the National Natural Science Foundation of China (No. 52378402); Shandong Provincial Natural Science Foundation Youth Project (Nos. ZR2022QE021, ZR202211100077), and the Taishan Scholar Project (No. tsqn202312024).

