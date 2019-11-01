Fatty Acid Derivative Triggers Death of Colorectal Cancer Cells, Study Finds

Newswise — Article title: The fatty acid derivative palmitoylcarnitine abrogates colorectal cancer cell survival by depleting glutathione

Authors: Patrick C. Turnbull, Meghan C. Hughes, Christopher G.R. Perry

From the authors: “The results demonstrate that colorectal cancer is sensitive to palmitoylcarnitine due in part to an inability to prevent oxidative stress through glutathione-redox coupling thereby rendering the cells sensitive to elevations in H2O2. These findings suggest that the relationship between inherent metabolic capacities and redox regulation is altered early in response to palmitoylcarnitine.”

This study is highlighted as one of November's "best of the best" as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

