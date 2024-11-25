Newswise — Florida Atlantic University has added a new state-of-the-art Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) system to its research infrastructure. This cutting-edge technology marks a transformative step forward for FAU’s research capabilities, enabling groundbreaking studies in neuroscience, clinical health and medical advancements.

MRI research is a versatile field that integrates multiple areas of scientific and clinical interest, providing insights into both mental and physical health conditions. Studies utilizing MRI can evaluate disorders such as depression, anxiety, chronic pain and fatigue, shedding light on their underlying neural mechanisms. Furthermore, MRI is instrumental in assessing body physiology across various systems, including cardiac, gastrointestinal (GI), and musculoskeletal health. By capturing high-resolution images and functional data, it helps to uncover the structural and functional changes associated with these conditions.

“We are thrilled to introduce this advanced MRI system at Florida Atlantic,” said Gregg Fields, Ph.D., FAU vice president for research. “This technology positions our institution at the forefront of interdisciplinary research, enabling us to explore the complexities of the human brain and body with unprecedented precision. MRI supports research into the effects of therapies and pharmacological agents, enabling the evaluation of treatment efficacy, prognosis, and therapeutic planning. This combination of structural and functional capabilities makes brain MRI an indispensable tool in modern neuroscience and clinical practice.”

FAU has acquired the SIGNA™ Premier 3.0T MRI from GE Healthcare, offering advanced imaging technology and patient-focused design. With a 3 Tesla magnet, it provides high-resolution imaging for complex diagnoses. Its SuperG gradients ensure precise imaging across various clinical applications. The 70-centimeter-wide bore enhances patient comfort, reducing claustrophobia, while Quiet Technology minimizes scan noise. The SIGNA Premier supports a wide range of imaging needs, from neurological to musculoskeletal scans, with advanced modes like fMRI, MRA and Diffusion-Weighted Imaging.

FAU researchers also can take advantage of the NordicNeuroLab fMRI System, a sophisticated, all-in-one solution designed to simplify the integration of functional MRI (fMRI) into clinical and research environments. By incorporating advanced tools for audio-visual stimulation, eye tracking and patient response collection, the system supports precise and efficient neuroimaging analysis. The MRI system also includes an in-scanner BrainVision electroencephalography (EEG), as well as a Biopac system for electrocardiography (ECG), electromyography (EMG) and electrodermal activity (EDA).

This new research facility is designed to foster interdisciplinary collaboration among FAU’s faculty and students, offering researchers the ability to integrate MRI technology with other techniques. The integration of EEG and fMRI will allow researchers to explore neural dynamics in conditions such as epilepsy, sleep disorders and cognitive impairments.

“The new MRI system will empower FAU researchers to investigate a broad range of physiological and neurological processes. With its ability to provide both high-resolution structural and functional imaging, the system will support diverse research areas, including mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety, chronic pain and fatigue, as well as physiological conditions related to cardiac, gastrointestinal and musculoskeletal health,” said Andrew Newberg, M.D., a neuroscientist and FAU MRI medical director.

The addition of the new MRI system also plays a crucial role in evaluating the efficacy of therapies and understanding the mechanisms underlying various diseases and treatments.

“In-scanner EEG integrated with MRI provides a powerful tool for studying brain function by combining the temporal precision of EEG with the spatial accuracy of fMRI,” said Refaat Gabr, Ph.D., a medical imaging scientist and director of MRI research services at FAU. “EEG measures electrical signals from the brain with millisecond-level resolution, capturing rapid neural processes, while fMRI provides detailed spatial imaging by detecting blood flow changes associated with neural activity. Together, they offer a comprehensive view of brain dynamics, making this combination invaluable in both clinical and research settings.”

MRI research at FAU also extends beyond neuroscience. Studies will investigate critical intersections between mental and physical health, supporting research in cardiac, GI and musculoskeletal physiology. By capturing real-time changes in brain and body systems, the technology will drive innovations in clinical treatments and therapeutic interventions.

“MRI of the brain is a versatile tool used to evaluate both structural and functional aspects of the brain in health and disease,” said Michael R. Dobbs, M.D., the first endowed FairfaxWood Chair of Clinical Neurosciences, chair and professor of the Clinical Neurosciences Department and associate dean of clinical affairs within FAU’s Schmidt College of Medicine. “Structurally, MRI provides high-resolution imaging for brain morphometry and volumetric analysis, helping to assess the size and shape of brain regions and detect abnormalities, such as lesions, tumors or atrophy. Functionally, MRI is used to measure cerebral blood flow and brain activity under both normal and pathological conditions.”

The addition of this MRI system reinforces FAU’s commitment to advancing scientific discovery and improving human health.

“With its comprehensive capabilities, the system is set to position FAU as a leader in MRI-based research, fostering innovation and addressing some of the most pressing health challenges of our time,” said Fields.

- FAU -

About Florida Atlantic University: Florida Atlantic University, established in 1961, officially opened its doors in 1964 as the fifth public university in Florida. Today, the University serves more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students across six campuses located along the southeast Florida coast. In recent years, the University has doubled its research expenditures and outpaced its peers in student achievement rates. Through the coexistence of access and excellence, FAU embodies an innovative model where traditional achievement gaps vanish. FAU is designated a Hispanic-serving institution, ranked as a top public university by U.S. News & World Report and a High Research Activity institution by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. For more information, visit www.fau.edu.