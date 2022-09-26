Florida Atlantic University’s John Renne, Ph.D., is available to discuss evacuation and other hurricane-related issues with the media.

Renne is a professor and director of the Center for Urban and Environmental Solutions. He recently published a first-of-its-kind study, “What Has America Learned Since Hurricane Katrina? Not Enough,” in the International Journal of Disaster Risk Reduction.

His findings showed that of the 50 largest cities in America, only seven cities had strong plans, 20 had moderate plans, six had weak plans, and for 17 cities, plans did not exist or were unavailable.

Renne found a lack of preparedness, specifically to evacuate carless and vulnerable populations. Learn more about the study at https://www.fau.edu/newsdesk/articles/evacuation-planning-study.

