Newswise — Florida Atlantic University’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing has achieved accreditation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) as a provider of Nursing Continuing Professional Development (NCPD). This prestigious recognition demonstrates the college’s dedication to providing the highest quality of professional development for registered nurses and the highest standards of excellence in the delivery of health care.

The accreditation process is a rigorous evaluation of an organization’s nursing practice, professional development programs and patient outcomes. It assesses the level of compliance with the ANCC’s stringent standards and criteria, ensuring that nursing services meet or exceed industry benchmarks.

“The American Nurses Credentialing Center accreditation process represents the gold standard for continuing education for nurses and we are incredibly proud to receive this significant recognition,” said Louise Aurélien-Buie, Ed.D., assistant dean of executive and continuing education and academic-practice partnerships, FAU Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing. “Achieving accreditation is a testament to our continued commitment to advancing compassionate patient care through clinical practice, education, research and innovation.”

The ANCC NCPD accreditation program identifies organizations worldwide that demonstrate excellence in nursing continuing professional development. Accredited organizations use evidence-based ANCC criteria to plan, implement and evaluate the highest quality NCPD activities. As a result, health ministries, nursing organizations, employers, and continuing education enterprises rely on ANCC accreditation to call forth advanced nursing practice and improved outcomes. Nurses can choose the highest caliber of education to meet certification or licensure requirements.

“This new accreditation further solidifies our leadership in the region and will propel professional growth for nurses who want to advance their careers, improve patient outcomes and promote community health and patient safety,” said Aurélien-Buie.

The ANCC accreditation program supports the lifelong learning needs of professional registered nurses and advanced practice registered nurses by ensuring that educational activities are designed using criteria that are evidence-based and independent of commercial influence. By participating in nursing continuing professional development provided by accredited organizations, professional nurses are able to maintain continued competence in a rapidly changing health care environment.

ANCC accreditation is a voluntary, peer review process intended to strengthen and sustain the quality and integrity of continuing nursing education, making it worthy of public confidence. Accrediting organizations, like ANCC, assess providers of continuing nursing education to ensure they meet rigorous global standards established by ANCC.

FAU’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing enrolls more than 1,370 students in its four nursing degree programs on the Boca Raton, Davie and Harbor Branch campuses and is instrumental in addressing the critical shortage of nurses with its four tracks of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) programs. More than 400 BSN students graduate each year and enter the nursing workforce. Nearly 90 percent of them remain in Florida. The college also offers a Master of Science in Nursing, a Doctor of Nursing (DNP) and a Ph.D. in nursing.

In addition, the college has developed important certificate programs: Compassionate Care of Older Adults at Risk for or Experiencing Dementia; Telemetry/Progressive Care; Telehealth; and Dermatology, to train nurses and other health care professionals locally and nationally. The baccalaureate, master’s and DNP programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. FAU’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing is the only college in the United States to have all degree programs endorsed by the American Holistic Nursing Credentialing Corporation.

