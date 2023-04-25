Newswise — Several Florida Atlantic University graduate programs are included in the latest U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Graduate Programs” for 2023-24. Each year, U.S. News’ ranks professional school programs in business, education, engineering, law, medicine and nursing, including specialties in each area.

Among the FAU programs listed in the 2023-24 “Best Graduate Programs” are nursing master’s at No. 38 (up from No. 54); overall public affairs at No. 72 (up from No. 81); environmental engineering at No. 99 (up from No. 100); overall education at No. 117 (up from No. 138); electrical, electronics and communications engineering at No. 150 (up from No. 151); chemistry at No. 201 (up from No. 204); rehabilitation counseling at No. 36; and engineering at No. 138.

“Florida Atlantic’s improvement in graduate and professional school ranking is emblematic of our aim to meet critical workforce needs for our region and state,” said Michele Hawkins, Ph.D., interim provost at FAU. “We are so proud of the faculty who work tirelessly to ensure our students become experts in their fields.”

The Best Graduate Schools rankings in these areas are based on two types of data: expert opinions about program excellence and statistical indicators that measure the quality of a school’s faculty, research and students.

As prospective students research course offerings and weigh schools’ intangible attributes, the information on the U.S. News website can help applicants compare concrete factors, such as student faculty ratio and job placement success upon graduation.

