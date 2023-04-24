Newswise — Cheryl A. Krause-Parello, Ph.D., associate dean for research and scholarship and the Schmidt Family Distinguished Professor at Florida Atlantic University’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing, is among 22 honorees worldwide who will be inducted into the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing’s (Sigma) “2023 International Nurse Research Hall of Fame.”

Sigma will induct the 22 world-renowned nurse researchers into the International Nurse Researcher Hall of Fame during the organization’s 34th International Nursing Research Congress in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in July. During the event, Krause-Parello and the other honorees – representing Australia, England, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, and the United States – will be presented with the International Nurse Researcher Hall of Fame award and share the wisdom they have gleaned throughout their illustrious careers.

This year marks the 14th presentation of the prestigious Hall of Fame honor. The 2023 inductees will join 270 previously inducted nurse researchers who have achieved significant and sustained national or international recognition and whose research has improved the profession of nursing and the people it serves.

Sigma’s annual nursing research congress attracts approximately 800 nurse researchers, students, clinicians, and leaders focused on evidence-based research. This year’s theme is “Connect Nursing Globally Through Research and Evidence Dissemination.”

“Sigma’s International Nurse Research Hall of Fame recognizes the world’s outstanding nurse researchers, and we are incredibly proud of Dr. Krause-Parello for being among this year’s distinguished and accomplished honorees,” said Safiya George, Ph.D., the Holli Rockwell Trubinsky Eminent Dean and Professor, FAU’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing. “Dr. Krause-Parello’s innovative research and work on the human-animal interaction and bond has helped to improve countless lives in the United States, especially our military veterans who often return home with invisible wounds such as post-traumatic stress-disorder.”

Krause-Parello developed and is the director of the university-based health research initiative for veterans, Canines Providing Assistance to Wounded Warriors (C-P.A.W.W. ™), a program established to advance the health and well-being of members of the armed forces. C-P.A.W.W. provides rigorous empirical evidence demonstrating the lifesaving impact canines may have on the underserved veteran population.

C-P.A.W.W. is investigating how to reduce the risk factors for suicide and focuses on biological and psychosocial stress indicators in the military veteran population. Research from this initiative has demonstrated that veterans and active-duty military are showing stress reduction when interacting with a canine such as a service dog, therapy dog, or companion animal.

Krause-Parello’s prior work has demonstrated that pet attachment mediated the effect of loneliness on aspects of well-being. Over the past several years, she expanded her research to examine the relationship between human-animal interaction and stress biomarkers in vulnerable populations, including military veterans and children of sexual abuse. The long-term goal of her research is to implement effective interventions to modulate the long-term effects of PTSD on returning active-duty military and veterans and identify additional populations where this intervention will be effective.

One of her prospective goals is to provide evidence supporting changes in public policy so that service dogs are covered as a reimbursable medical expense for those recovering from invisible service-connected conditions.

Krause-Parello completed her Ph.D. in nursing research at Rutgers University where she developed a program of human-animal interaction research. Her dissertation in 2007 examined the relationships among loneliness, pet attachment, social support, and well-being in older adults. The results demonstrated that pet attachment mediated the effect of loneliness on aspects of well-being.

Krause-Parello has authored numerous peer-reviewed journal publications and has presented at many national and international conferences to share her research findings. Her work on animal-assisted interventions has received national media attention locally, nationally and internationally. She serves on nursing journal editorial boards and is a member of several national and international professional organizations related to her discipline.

Among her many accomplishments, Krause-Parello is a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing (AAN); a fellow of the International Society of Anthrozoology, a faculty fellow of FAU’s Institute for Human Health and Disease Intervention (I-Health); and an AAN Edge Runner – C.P.A.W.W. In 2019, she was recognized as a Sharon Phillips Raddock Distinguished Professor in Holistic Health. She is an American Nurses Foundation Scholar and her research achievements have been recognized by her peers. She has received the Florida Nurses Association Icon Award; the Nursing Research/the American Nurse Today’s Spirit of Caring Award, one of five finalists; the Rutgers School of Nursing Outstanding Alumnus Award; the AAN Raise the Voice: Emerging Edge Runner – C.P.A.W.W.; and the School Nurse Educator of the Year, National Association of School Nurses.

Her other awards include the ANA: Denver Metro Regional Nightingale Luminary Award; the Jessie M. Scott Award, Institute for Nursing: New Jersey State Nurses Association Diva Honoree Research Award; and the National Association of School Nurses Research Recognition Award.

Krause-Parello continues to expand her involvement in professional research, training and community engagement to advance the health and well-being of members of the armed forces and their families.

