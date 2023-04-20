Newswise — Virtual Planet, in partnership with Florida Atlantic University and the City of West Palm Beach, announced the launch of a revolutionary new virtual reality (VR) experience, “Sea Level Rise (SLR) Explorer WPB.” The multidisciplinary team created a virtual simulation of the devastation that a Category 5 hurricane and sea level rise could have on West Palm Beach. The simulation, produced with 3D technology, reveals the destruction that could occur in Osprey Park and the surrounding communities, highlighting the threat to the coastline and potential solutions for coastal areas.

Funded by a Florida Department of Economic Opportunity grant, the VR experience was developed by a team of experts at Virtual Planet, FAU and Stanford University’s researcher Anna Queiroz, Ph.D., who leveraged their joint expertise in computer science, planning, engineering, art and psychology to create a truly unique and engaging experience.

In collaboration with the City of West Palm Beach, the team created a virtual environment, where users can explore and interact with flooding impacts in public parks. The experience offers exciting virtual environments, interactive experiences, and immersive storytelling. The VR experience is designed to help users better understand flood risk and adaptation options. They also can enjoy a blimp ride high above the City of West Palm Beach.

The SLR Explorer WPB also demonstrates solutions that can be implemented to mitigate damage, such as raising the seawall at Osprey Park and creating new man-made islands that offer a buffer against storm surge and opportunities for additional recreation and natural habitats.

"We propose building new parks and new man-made islands out here, just like Peanut Island, which would act as a storm buffer and a wonderful park space to use every day," said John Renne, Ph.D., a professor in the Department of Urban and Regional Planning and director of the Center for Urban and Environmental Solutions within FAU’s Charles E. Schmidt College of Science.

To make this experience more accessible, SLR Explorer WPB is available in English, Spanish and Creole with closed captions.

“Climate impacts are hard to grasp. Figures on a spreadsheet or even 2D maps are no match for immersive VR simulations that let us see the water level rise and explore solutions for coastal resilience,” said Juliano Calil, Ph.D., founder and chief scientist of Virtual Planet Technologies, the developer of the experience. “We're thrilled to bring this innovative technology to the City of West Palm Beach as a new way to plan for a resilient future."

The project also includes a research component. The study will investigate how an interactive VR experience depicting the impacts of sea-level rise in West Palm Beach affects local residents' beliefs, concerns and intentions about sea-level rise and mitigation plans, compared to a 2D video of the VR experience. More than 250 participants have gone through the study to date in more than a dozen public events.

“The results will inform discussions between decision-makers, community leaders and residents on practical actions to mitigate the sea-level rise impacts at West Palm Beach,” said Queiroz, who investigates VR impacts on environmental education and climate-related behavior at Stanford University.

Last fall, Keith A. James, the mayor of the City of West Palm Beach, had the opportunity to experience first-hand the SLR Explorer WPB.

“The virtual reality experience was quite enlightening. This technology demonstrated in unambiguously clear terms the devastating impact of sea level rise on our city,” said James. “I was also impressed with the demonstration of the impact of mitigation measures that could be employed to counter the effects of sea level rise.”

To view videos of SLR Explorer WPB:

Experience trailer: vimeo.com/761603305

Virtual reality experience: www.oculus.com/experiences/quest/5273059422772542/

360 interactive videos

About Florida Atlantic University: Florida Atlantic University, established in 1961, officially opened its doors in 1964 as the fifth public university in Florida. Today, the University serves more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students across six campuses located along the southeast Florida coast. In recent years, the University has doubled its research expenditures and outpaced its peers in student achievement rates. Through the coexistence of access and excellence, FAU embodies an innovative model where traditional achievement gaps vanish. FAU is designated a Hispanic-serving institution, ranked as a top public university by U.S. News & World Report and a High Research Activity institution by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. For more information, visit www.fau.edu.

About Virtual Planet:

VPT is a creative force dedicated to spreading awareness about climate change through storytelling and technology. Our team blends our passion for the environment with expertise in climate and social sciences, art, storytelling, film production, and community engagement to create impactful interactive experiences. We work with clients and partners to develop accessible and interactive learning tools that help users visualize climate change impacts and explore adaptation options in real-world environments. Our VR experiences provide critical information to help users make informed decisions and take action toward a safer, more sustainable future. Led by Dr. Juliano Calil and Gianluca Tessicini, VPT provides solutions for communities engaging with multiple challenges related to climate change including more frequent heat waves and wildfires, coastal storms, sea level rise, coastal erosion and others.

About the City of West Palm Beach:

The City of West Palm Beach is a vibrant and dynamic city located on the Atlantic coast of Florida. With a rich history, a thriving arts and cultural scene, and a commitment to sustainability, the City of West Palm Beach is a great place to live, work, and play. As one of the three largest cities making up the South Florida region, and the central city of Palm Beach County, West Palm Beach is a vibrant, growing, waterfront city that offers the business advantages available in the region, combined with a more refined and relaxed environment for living and working. To learn more about the City of West Palm Beach, visit us on our official website, or follow us on our social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and/or Linked-in.