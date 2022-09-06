Newswise — MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (September 6, 2022) – According to the American Cancer Society, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American men, with an estimated 268,490 new cases projected for 2022. In most cases, conventional screening does not accurately identify the location and extent of the cancer, until now. Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center is among the first hospitals in northern New Jersey now offering men with prostate cancer targeted Positron Emission Tomography (PET Imaging) with Illucix®, a Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA) imaging agent.

“Prostate cancer is difficult to treat for a number of different reasons, including the fact that it is difficult to detect,” said James Orsini, Jr. M.D., hematology oncologist at Mountainside Medical Center. “This new imaging allows us to detect prostate cancer lesions that would have otherwise been undetectable and offer patients more targeted treatment options and improve patient outcomes.”

This product was approved by the FDA in December 2021. The PSMA agent used in this type of cancer tracer is called gallium GA 68 gozetotide, also known as 68Ga-OSAMA-11 injection. The tracer is injected one hour before a PET scan is performed and binds to a protein on the surface of cancer cells known as prostate-specific-membrane-antigen. These cancerous cells appear as bright areas on the PET scan, allowing a reading physician to locate and determine the extent of the cancer. Candidates for this study include men who have been diagnosed with prostate cancer with other high-risk disease to help determine course of treatment, or for those with a rising PSA after primary treatment to determine if there is a cancer recurrence.

“Offering PSMA-PET imaging at our community hospital improves access to the latest in imaging services to men with prostate cancer,” said Tim O’Brien, chief executive officer. “This addition demonstrates our commitment to provide our local community with the outstanding healthcare.”

The Department of Radiology at Mountainside Medical Center offers a full range of state-of-the-art outpatient and inpatient radiology services, including diagnostic, therapeutic and interventional procedures. The facility is accredited by the American College of Radiology for computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), nuclear medicine, breast ultrasound, and is a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence. Open daily, the imaging services are available evenings and weekends, and same day appointments are available in many cases. Free valet parking is offered to all patients.

To learn more about imaging and diagnostics at Mountainside Medical Center, or to schedule an appointment please visit mountainsidehosp.com/services/imaging-and-diagnostics.

About Mountainside Medical Center Mountainside Medical Center has been serving Montclair and its surrounding New Jersey communities since 1891. The hospital provides patients immediate access to innovative and effective treatment alternatives at specialized centers within the hospital that focus on imaging, women’s health, cancer care, surgery, obesity, stroke and chronic kidney disease. Mountainside Medical Center is designated as a Primary Stroke Center by the NJ State Department of Health and Senior Services and is one of only a few community hospitals licensed by the State to perform emergency and elective cardiac angioplasty. To learn more about Mountainside Medical Center visit www.mountainsidehosp.com.

###