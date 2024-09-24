Newswise — The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a flu vaccine to be taken at home.

FluMist is a nasal spray by AstraZencea which has been on the market since 2003 to protect against the respiratory virus. However, the FDA just approved that it can be administered at home.

The company will make the vaccine available through a third-party online pharmacy which will then be prescribed and shipped to your home.

This option, however, will not be available for the start of the flu season.





