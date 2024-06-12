Newswise — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved imetelstat (RYTELO) for the treatment of certain patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, a rare form of cancer.

Amer Zeidan, MBBS, Associate Professor of Internal Medicine (Hematology) at Yale School of Medicine and senior author of a phase III clinical trial published in The Lancet, is available to discuss the new treatment.

“Few things in a clinical investigator’s career matter as much as touching the lives of many patients he will never see by getting a good drug approved,” Dr. Zeidan said.

