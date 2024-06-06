Newswise — The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Moderna’s mRNA vaccine for older adults to protect against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The vaccine, called mRESVIA, is for people ages 60 and older.

According to a company press release, this marks the second approved mRNA product from Moderna and is the only pre-filled syringe available.

This approval is also the first time an mRNA vaccine has been approved for a disease other than COVID-19.

