Newswise — The Food and Drug Administration advisory panel is recommending a Covid-19 vaccine for the fall should be updated.

The updated version would target the JN.1 variant which is currently the most dominant strain. According to the CDC, it counts for one in four cases right now in the U.S.

The decision now goes to the full FDA.

Michael Knight is an assistant professor of medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

David Diemert is the clinical director of the GW Vaccine Research unit and professor of medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. He was also the principal investigator for the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine trial at GW.

Christopher Mores is a professor in the department of global health in the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. His research focuses on the role of viral characteristics in determining transmission potential.




