Newswise — The featured lectures at the 2022 ACG Annual Scientific Meeting and Postgraduate Course showcase innovative and challenging issues in clinical gastroenterology. This year’s lectures highlight new approaches to inflammatory bowel disease, clinician-led research, optimizing colorectal cancer screening outreach, living with purpose, and the central role of the gut in overall health. All the 2022 featured lectures are at the invitation of ACG President Samir A. Shah, MD, FACG except for The American Journal of Gastroenterology Lecture which was invited by Co-Editors-in-Chief Jasmohan S. Bajaj, MD, MS, FACG and Millie D. Long, MD, MPH, FACG. Access is available for press to view livestreams of the lectures through the ACG 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting virtual platform.

David Sun Lecture – The Two Most Important Days: Reflections on Lasting Happiness and Living With Purpose

Sanjiv Chopra, MD

Saturday, October 22, 10:00 am–10:30 am EDT

Ways to achieve happiness and live your life’s purpose, no matter the challenges faced along the way.

President’s Address – ACG President, Samir A. Shah, MD, FACG, introduced by ACG President-Elect Daniel J. Pambianco, MD, FACG

Monday, October 24, 9:00 am–9:30 am EDT

The American Journal of Gastroenterology Lecture – The Transformative Power of Research Carried Out by Busy Clinicians

Patrick S. Kamath, MD

Monday, October 24, 3:05 pm–3:35 pm EDT

How clinicians can participate in research that moves the fields of gastroenterology and hepatology forward.

Edward Berk Distinguished Lecture – The Promise and Progress of New Approaches to Treating the Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

Bruce E. Sands, MD, MS, FACG

Tuesday, October 25, 10:05 am–10:30 am EDT

Efficacy and safety of newer agents for IBD, and the potential for combination therapy and precision medicine approaches to treat Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

Emily Couric Memorial Lecture – Colon Cancer Screening: What Do We Need to Build and Who Will Come?

Aasma Shaukat, MD, MPH, FACG

Tuesday, October 25, 4:30 pm–5:00 pm EDT

Current colon cancer screening tests and strategies to increase screening uptake in all populations.

David Y. Graham Lecture – Why Do All Diseases Start in the Gut?

Emeran A. Mayer, MD

Wednesday, October 26, 10:20 am–10:50 am EDT

A better understanding of how the gut connectome translates microbial signals into health and disease.

About the American College of Gastroenterology

