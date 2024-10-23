Newswise — Philadelphia, PA (October 27, 2024) — The featured lectures at the 2024 ACG Annual Scientific Meeting and Postgraduate Course showcase innovative and challenging issues in clinical gastroenterology. This year’s lectures highlight time and process management for physicians, leveraging networks for clinical research, innovations in endoscopy, kindness-influenced trust and healing, and personal and professional opportunities in Africa. All 2024 featured lectures are at the invitation of ACG President Jonathan A. Leighton, MD, FACG, except for The American Journal of Gastroenterology Lecture which was invited by Co-Editors-in-Chief Jasmohan S. Bajaj, MD, MS, FACG, and Millie D. Long, MD, MPH, FACG. Access is available for press to view livestreams of the lectures through the ACG 2024 Annual Scientific Meeting virtual platform.

David Sun Lecture – Creating a Manageable Cockpit for Physicians

Christine A. Sinsky, MD, MACP Saturday, October 26, 10:00 am–10:30 am ET

For many clinicians, the work of health care has become undoable. The “cockpit” where physicians and other health professionals work now consists of a cacophony of warning alerts, pop-up messages, mandatory tick boxes, a Sisyphean inbox, and maddening documentation. Paradoxically, many interventions intended to improve quality, safety, or value, when taken in totality, may in fact contribute to health system dysfunction by virtue of the cumulative impact on workload and consequent burnout.

President’s Address – ACG President Jonathan A. Leighton, MD, FACG, introduced by ACG President-Elect Amy S. Oxentenko, MD, FACG

Monday, October 28, 9:00 am–9:30 am ET

The American Journal of Gastroenterology Lecture – Drug-Induced Liver Injury as an Example for Leveraging Networks for Clinical Research

Naga P. Chalasani, MD, FACG Monday, October 28, 3:05 pm–3:35 pm ET

Dr. Naga P. Chalasani will discuss drug-induced liver injury and how to leverage networks for clinical research during Monday’s The American Journal of Gastroenterology lecture.

Edward Berk Distinguished Lecture – Exploring New Frontiers: Innovations Shaping the Future of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

Michelle A. Anderson, MD, MSc

Tuesday, October 29, 10:05 am–10:35 am ET

Dr. Anderson will discuss the challenges and opportunities that exist in adopting emerging technology in gastrointestinal procedures.

Emily Couric Memorial Lecture – Kindness-Influenced Trust and Healing

Leonard L. Berry, PhD, MBA

Tuesday, October 29, 4:30 pm–5:00 pm ET

Gain a better understanding of how kindness is a behavior with multiple dimensions that not only influences patients’ trust and healing but benefits clinicians as well.

David Y. Graham Lecture – Africa – Opportunities for You and for the ACG

David E. Fleischer, MD, FACG

Wednesday, October 30, 10:20 am–10:50 am ET

Dr. Fleischer will discuss personal and professional opportunities that exist in Africa, as well as ways that ACG can facilitate opportunities for its members to participate in clinical, educational, and research activities there.

About the American College of Gastroenterology

Founded in 1932, the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) is an organization with an international membership of over 19,000 individuals from 86 countries. The College's vision is to be the preeminent organization supporting health care professionals who provide compassionate, equitable, high-quality, state-of-the-art, and personalized care to promote digestive health. The mission of the College is to provide tools, services, and accelerate advances in patient care, education, research, advocacy, practice management, professional development and clinician wellness, enabling our members to improve patients’ digestive health and to build personally fulfilling careers that foster well-being, meaning and purpose. Follow ACG on X @AmCollegeGastro and learn more at www.gi.org.

# # #