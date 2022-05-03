Newswise — How can we identify misinformation about nutrition? What new discoveries and advances are just over the horizon? Get the latest insights from leading nutrition scientists and practitioners at NUTRITION 2022 LIVE ONLINE, the flagship online meeting of the American Society for Nutrition.

Complimentary press passes are available for the meeting, to be held virtually June 14-16, 2022. Explore the meeting program for scientific sessions, special events and featured speakers, including the following renowned individuals:

Holly Nicastro, PhD, MPH, is the coordinator of the NIH Common Fund’s Nutrition for Precision Health, powered by the All of Us Research Program. She is responsible for overall management of the Nutrition for Precision Health consortium, progress toward the program’s goals and monitoring of interactions between the consortium and the external community. Nicastro will present the Opening Session and Presidential Symposium “Precision Nutrition: New Scientific Horizons” on Tuesday, June 14 from 12–1:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4).

Alice H. Lichtenstein, DSc, is lead and senior scientist at the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University. Her research focuses on assessing the interplay between diet and cardiovascular disease risk factors. Lichtenstein will receive the USDA Agricultural Research Service’s W.O. Atwater Memorial Award. Her lecture, “Nutrition Information/Misinformation: Who’s Right? Who Gets to Decide?” will be delivered on Wednesday, June 15 from 10–11:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4).

Gary D. Foster, PhD, is the chief scientific officer for Weight Watchers International, where he oversees the science-based program, clinical research initiatives to advance behavior change and wellness science as well as continued program advances. Foster will receive the George Bray Outstanding Scientific Achievements Award in Obesity Research and will deliver remarks on Wednesday, June 15 from 2:00–3:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4).

Rosalind Gibson, PhD, is emeritus professor at the University of Otago in New Zealand. She conducts research in low-income countries on the assessment and functional health outcomes of micronutrient deficiencies in at-risk groups and is particularly interested in food-based strategies for combating micronutrient malnutrition. Gibson will receive the E.V. McCollum International Lectureships in Nutrition Award. Her lecture, “Nutritional Assessment in Population Surveys: Past, Present, and Future Directions” will be delivered on Thursday, June 16 from 2–5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4).

Sara Bleich, PhD, was recently named the first director of nutrition security and health equity at the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). Her research centers on food insecurity and racial injustice within the social safety net. Bleich will present during an on demand “Connect with the Fed” session.

About NUTRITION 2022 LIVE ONLINE

NUTRITION 2022 LIVE ONLINE is part of a new year-around experience featuring ASN’s flagship annual meeting held virtually June 14-16, 2022, plus learning and networking opportunities that will be offered throughout the year. The online annual meeting is a dynamic virtual event showcasing new research findings and timely discussions on food and nutrition. Scientific symposia explore hot topics including clinical and translational nutrition, food science and systems, global and public health, population science and cellular and physiological nutrition and metabolism. https://nutrition.org/nutrition-2022/ #NutritionLiveOnline

About the American Society for Nutrition (ASN)

ASN is the preeminent professional organization for nutrition research scientists and clinicians around the world. Founded in 1928, the society brings together the top nutrition researchers, medical practitioners, policy makers and industry leaders to advance our knowledge and application of nutrition. ASN publishes four peer-reviewed journals and provides education and professional development opportunities to advance nutrition research, practice and education. http://www.nutrition.org/