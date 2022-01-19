EMBARGOED UNTIL February 1, 2022, 12:00 AM ET

Newswise — Charlottesville, VA (January 1, 2022). The January issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 52, No. 2 [https://thejns.org/focus/view/journals/neurosurg-focus/52/2/neurosurg-focus.52.issue-2.xml]) examines neuroimmunology applicable to neurosurgery.

Topic Editors: Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa, MD, Maryam Rahman, MD, MS, Michael Lim, MD, Paola Suarez-Meade, MD, and Lina Marenco-Hillembrand, MD

As the authors state in their introduction: “In this issue, we examine the tenants and considerations for novel immunotherapeutic strategies in a variety of neurosurgical pathologies, ranging from brain tumor immunotherapy, neuroimmune interactions in spinal and cranial disease, immunotherapy for spinal and peripheral nerve tumors, to the latest methods for modeling and studying immune disease in vivo.”

In addition to the topic editors’ introduction, there are 9 articles:

“Introduction: Immunology of neurosurgical diseases by Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa, et al.

by Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa, et al. “The immunology of low-grade gliomas” by Alexander F. Haddad, et al .

by Alexander F. Haddad, et al “In vivo efficacy of decitabine as a natural killer cell–mediated immunotherapy against isocitrate dehydrogenase mutant gliomas” by Xiaoran Zhang, et al.

by Xiaoran Zhang, et al. “Immunoregulatory effects of glioma-associated stem cells on the glioblastoma peritumoral microenvironment: a differential PD-L1 expression from core to periphery?” by Grazia Menna, et al.

by Grazia Menna, et al. “Syngeneic murine glioblastoma models: reactionary immune changes and immunotherapy intervention outcomes” by Vijay Letchuman, et al.

by Vijay Letchuman, et al. “Implications of IDH mutations on immunotherapeutic strategies for malignant glioma” by Leland G. Richardson, et al.

Leland G. Richardson, et al. “Association of mutations in DNA polymerase epsilon with increased CD8+ cell infiltration and prolonged progression-free survival in patients with meningiomas” by John W. Rutland, et al.

by John W. Rutland, et al. “Immunotherapeutic treatments for spinal and peripheral nerve tumors: a primer” by Jean-Paul Bryant et al.

by Jean-Paul Bryant et al. “Systems neuroimmunology: a review of multiomics methodologies to characterize neuroimmunological interactions in spinal and cranial diseases” by Cameron Zamanian, et al.

by Cameron Zamanian, et al. “Central nervous system injury–induced immune suppression” by Eric A. Sribnick, Phillip G. Popovich, and Mark W. Hall

Please join us in reading the February issue of Neurosurgical Focus.

###

F

Neurosurgical Focus, an online-only, monthly, peer-reviewed journal, covers a different neurosurgery-related topic in depth each month and is available free to all readers at http://www.thejns.org. Enhanced by color images and video clips, each issue constitutes a state-of-the-art "textbook chapter" in the field of neurosurgery. Neurosurgical Focus is one of six journals published by the JNS Publishing Group, the scholarly journal division of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. Other peer-reviewed journals published by the JNS Publishing Group each month include the Journal of Neurosurgery, Journal of Neurosurgery: Spine, Journal of Neurosurgery: Pediatrics, Journal of Neurosurgery: Case Lessons, and Neurosurgical Focus: Video. All six journals can be accessed at www.thejns.org.

Founded in 1931 as the Harvey Cushing Society, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) is a scientific and educational association with more than 12,000 members worldwide. Fellows of the AANS are board-certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, or the Mexican Council of Neurological Surgery, A.C. Neurosurgery is the medical specialty concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of disorders that affect the spinal column, spinal cord, brain, nervous system and peripheral nerves. For more information, visit www.AANS.org.