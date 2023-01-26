Newswise — Rolling Meadows, IL (February 1, 2023). The February issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 54, No. 2 [https://thejns.org/focus/view/journals/neurosurg-focus/54/2/neurosurg-focus.54.issue-2.xml]) presents seven articles on the neurosurgical management of psychiatric disease.

Topic Editors: Sameer A. Sheth, G. Rees Cosgrove, and Nicole C. R. McLaughlin

Calling attention to the need to reduce the “the ever-narrowing gap between neurosurgery and neuroscience”, the Topic Editors of the February issue of Neurosurgical Focus have selected articles to produce a collection that “features a number of articles detailing the history of psychiatric neurosurgery and provides modern day examples of its continued success.”

Contents of the February issue:

“Introduction. Neurosurgical neuroscience” by Sameer A. Sheth et al.

by Sameer A. Sheth et al. “The Surgeon, or The Extraction of the Stone of Madness, by Jan Sanders van Hemessen (c 1500–1566)” by Eric J. Chalif

by Eric J. Chalif “Intracranial subsecond dopamine measurements during a “sure bet or gamble” decision-making task in patients with alcohol use disorder suggest diminished dopaminergic signals about relief” by Brittany Liebenow et al.

by Brittany Liebenow et al. “Stereotactic electroencephalography in epilepsy patients for mapping of neural circuits related to emotional and psychiatric behaviors: a systematic review” by Christian G. Lopez Ramos et al.

by Christian G. Lopez Ramos et al. “Efficacy of deep brain stimulation for the treatment of anorexia nervosa: a systematic review and network meta-analysis of patient-level data” by Annabelle Shaffer et al.

by Annabelle Shaffer et al. “Novel psychiatric disorders following mild traumatic brain injury: a retrospective multivariable analysis with screening recommendations” by Alexander M. Ballatori et al.

by Alexander M. Ballatori et al. “Schizophrenia and neurosurgery: systematic review and theories” by Rajeev R. Dutta et al.

by Rajeev R. Dutta et al. “Neurosurgery for psychiatric disorders: reviewing the past and charting the future” by Luke Bauerle et al.

