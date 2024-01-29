Newswise — Rolling Meadows, IL (February 1, 2024). The February issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 56, No. 2 [https://thejns.org/focus/view/journals/neurosurg-focus/56/2/neurosurg-focus.56.issue-2.xml]) presents eight articles on contemporary management of low-grade gliomas in adults..

Topic Editors: Hugues Duffau, Mitchel Berger, Priscilla K. Brastianos, Nader Sanai, Emmanuel Mandonnet, and Guy M. McKhann II

The editors of this month’s issue of Neurosurgical Focus on the topic of low-grade gliomas present a selection of articles that “reflects recent improvements in the identification of predictive factors of aggressiveness, with the ultimate aim of tailoring neurooncological strategies at the individual level.”

Contents of the February issue:

“Introduction. Contemporary management of low-grade gliomas: from tumor biology to the patient’s quality of life” by Hugues Duffau et al.

by Hugues Duffau et al. “Suppression of antitumor immune signatures and upregulation of VEGFA as IDH-mutant gliomas progress to higher grade” by Eric P. Grewal et al.

by Eric P. Grewal et al. “The use of advanced neuroimaging modalities in the evaluation of low-grade glioma in adults: a literature review” by Jakov Tiefenbach et al.

by Jakov Tiefenbach et al. “Radiographic growth rate as a predictor of aggressiveness of diffuse gliomas without 1p19q codeletion” by Arthur Leclerc et al.

by Arthur Leclerc et al. “From molecular signatures to radiomics: tailoring neurooncological strategies through forecasting of glioma growth” by Philip Rauch et al.

by Philip Rauch et al. “The role of preoperative [ 11 C]methionine PET in defining tumor-related epilepsy and predicting short-term postoperative seizure control in temporal lobe low-grade gliomas” by Beatrice C. Bono et al.

by Beatrice C. Bono et al. “Awake brain mapping paradigms for nondominant hemisphere gliomas” by Linda Wang et al.

by Linda Wang et al. “Awake intraoperative mapping for the prevention of amusia” by Linda Wang et al.

by Linda Wang et al. “Is intraoperative mapping of music performance mandatory to preserve skills in professional musicians? Awake surgery for lower-grade glioma conducted from a meta-networking perspective” by Jesús Martín-Fernández et al.

