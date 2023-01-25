Newswise — The risk of heart disease increases with age, but younger people can be affected too. You can start getting screened for heart disease as early as 30-40 years old. According to the American Heart Association, how you live now affects your risk for cardiovascular diseases later in life.

In particular, obesity, type 2 diabetes and other risk factors for heart disease are becoming more common at a younger age. Ochsner Health pediatric cardiologist, Dr. Thomas Young, can talk about risk factors and preventative care, which should start early.