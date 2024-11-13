Newswise — The November issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology highlights new clinical science and reviews on indeterminate liver nodules, laryngeal recalibration therapy, and the use of fecal microbiota transplantation for childhood constipation. This month we also published articles on GI bleeding risk in cold versus hot snare polypectomy, colonoscopy, cirrhosis, ulcerative colitis, eosinophilic esophagitis, and more.

Several articles are highlighted below and access to any articles from this issue, or past issues, is available upon request. The College is also able to connect members of the press with study authors or outside experts who can comment on the articles.

Effects of Retrograde Colonic Enema-Based Fecal Microbiota Transplantation in the Treatment of Childhood Constipation: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Controlled Trial

Gu, et al.

In this study of 110 patients aged 4-14 years, the authors gave one group retrograde colonic enema (RCE) with fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) and the other group RCE with placebo. They found that 40% in the FMT with RCE group and 18.2% in the placebo with RCE group had three or more spontaneous bowel movements per week, with only mild self-limiting gastrointestinal symptoms.

Visual Abstract

Accompanying Editorial: Fecal Microbiota Transplantation in the Treatment of Severe Constipation in Children: Is It the Future?

Michele Di Stefano, MD

Natural History of Indeterminate Liver Nodules in Patients With Advanced Liver Disease: A Multicenter Retrospective Cohort Study

Singal, et al.

This multicenter retrospective cohort study involved patients with one or more newly detected LI-RADS 3 (LR-3) lesion larger than 1 cm or an LI-RADS 4 (LR-4) lesion of any size, based on the Liver Imaging Reporting & Data System (LI-RADS®) to track their natural history. They found that indeterminate liver nodules have a high but variable risk of HCC, with a four-fold higher risk in patients with LR-4 lesions than those with LR-3 lesions, highlighting a need for accurate risk stratification tools and close follow-up in this population.

Podcast

Laryngeal Recalibration Therapy Improves Laryngopharyngeal Symptoms in Patients With Suspected Laryngopharyngeal Reflux Disease

Walsh, et al.

Laryngeal recalibration therapy (LRT) guided by a speech-language pathologist (SLP) provides mechanical desensitization and cognitive recalibration to suppress hyper-responsive laryngeal patterns, such as such as cough, throat clearing, voice change, paradoxic vocal fold movement, or laryngospasm. Eighty-five percent of patients with chronic laryngopharyngeal symptoms referred for GERD evaluation who underwent LRT experienced laryngeal symptom response. The authors suggest that this therapy is an effective approach to incorporate into multidisciplinary management of chronic laryngopharyngeal symptoms/laryngopharyngeal reflux disease.

Visual Abstract

About the American College of Gastroenterology

Founded in 1932, the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) is an organization with an international membership of over 19,000 individuals from 86 countries. The College's vision is to be the preeminent organization supporting health care professionals who provide compassionate, equitable, high-quality, state-of-the-art, and personalized care to promote digestive health. The mission of the College is to provide tools, services, and accelerate advances in patient care, education, research, advocacy, practice management, professional development and clinician wellness, enabling our members to improve patients’ digestive health and to build personally fulfilling careers that foster well-being, meaning and purpose. Follow ACG on X @AmCollegeGastro and learn more at www.gi.org.