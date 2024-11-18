Newswise — Now, more than ever, support is needed to scale the impact of Physician Health Programs (PHPs) in returning healthier physicians to our workforce, reducing professional liability risk, and contributing to patient safety.

FSPHP is deeply grateful to these professional liability organizations for leading the way with their support: Coverys, MedPro Group & MLMIC Insurance Company, Physicians Insurance, and State Volunteer Mutual Insurance Company, each with a three-year donation of $15,000 annually; an initial donation of $5,000 from The Doctors Company; and a $5,000 donation from the Medical Professional Liability Association. These organizations demonstrate their commitment to PHPs through their generous support of FSPHP.

Even the most effective PHPs continue to need FSPHP’s national support. Many PHPs are now facing an increase in the complexity of referrals. Additionally, there is a need for increased PHP funding to reduce the burden on healthcare professionals. FSPHP is calling upon professional liability organizations and organized medicine to unite in support of the profession. Please contact us at [email protected] to learn more.

With this support, and additional partners joining the effort, FSPHP will:

Elevate Best Practices of PHPs for the Health of the Profession: The FSPHP Performance Enhancement and Effectiveness Review (PEER™) program supports PHPs in safety-sensitive roles, while the Evaluation and Treatment Accreditation (ETA™) program accredits experts who evaluate and treat them. Future initiatives include a policy compendium for PHP members and additional educational programs based on PEER™ and ETA™ insights.

Continue Research: FSPHP will continue research to reveal how participation in Physician and Health Professional Programs (PHPs) improves well-being and reduces professional liability. Future phases include a state-wide survey to gather requirements for PHPs and promote the best regulatory model for encouraging early referral before impairment.

Raise Awareness: Collaborate with organizations to provide educational programs and video content that raise awareness of PHP services.

Support efforts to remove intrusive health questions from licensure and credentialing applications.

Address Physician Suicide Awareness: FSPHP has developed a plan to identify risk factors for suicide, and to identify methods to utilize PHP services to enable early intervention to mitigate risk, with PHP Suicide Screening practices, and deployment of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention Interactive Screening Tool across more PHPs.

Why these initiatives and PHPs matter:

Reduce Liability Risk: PHPs lower professional liability by effectively managing risk for those in monitoring programs.

PHPs lower professional liability by effectively managing risk for those in monitoring programs. Enhance Public Health: PHPs safeguard public health and improve patient safety.

PHPs safeguard public health and improve patient safety. Support Physician Health: PHPs assist physicians dealing with burnout, stress, substance use disorders, and other conditions, ensuring they return to practice.

PHPs assist physicians dealing with burnout, stress, substance use disorders, and other conditions, ensuring they return to practice. Elevate the Impact of PHP Effectiveness: PHP outcomes surpass those of the general population for similar conditions.

PHP outcomes surpass those of the general population for similar conditions. Combat Burnout: PHPs reduce physician burnout and support overall well-being.

PHPs reduce physician burnout and support overall well-being. Promote Retention: PHPs help retain physicians in the workforce.

Special thanks to FSPHP’s initial supporter:

FSPHP would like to thank and acknowledge original support from the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB), the American Medical Association (AMA), the American Psychiatric Association (APA), the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME), the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS), the American College of Physicians (ACP), and the American Osteopathic Association (AOA). Each of these organizations donated $10,000 to support FSPHP’s strategic priorities to advance PHPs.

About FSPHP: The FSPHP originated over 30 years ago from initiatives taken by the American Medical Association, the Federation of State Medical Boards, and State Medical Associations. Physician Health Programs (PHPs) serve as a safe, confidential resource for the profession focusing on outreach, education, and health monitoring for physicians at risk for impairment. Today, nearly every state has developed a PHP that operates within the parameters of state regulation and legislation.

PHPs have extensive expertise in monitoring and managing safety-sensitive professionals, including physicians who have recovered from a substance use disorder. Studies reviewing the long-term model of PHPs confirm physician recovery rates are markedly higher than the general population—even when extended into 5 years or more. One study reports that malpractice risk for those who complete a PHP is lower than for physicians practicing medicine who have never been followed by PHP monitoring. More articles featuring the PHP model, including FSPHP member testimonials and PHP participant stories can be reviewed here: PHP Featured Articles.

The FSPHP is a non-profit 501c3 professional membership association with elected officers and an elected Board of Directors. FSPHP has the largest membership in history with 50 State Physician Health Program Members, and 315 total members of the association. More information about FSPHP can be found here www.fsphp.org.