Newswise — The Federation of State Physician Health Programs (FSPHP) is delighted to announce that Dr. Chris Bundy has joined the FSPHP leadership team as the organization’s first-ever Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr. Bundy, a Past President of FSPHP, is the Executive Medical Director of the Washington Physicians Health Program (WPHP) and Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry, University of Washington School of Medicine and Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine at Washington State University. Prior to joining WPHP, he served as Mental Health Service Chief and Chief of Psychiatry at the VA Puget Sound Healthcare System. He is board certified in general and geriatric psychiatry and addiction medicine and is a Fellow of the American Society of Addiction Medicine. Dr. Bundy draws on his experience as a health-care leader, medical educator, and physician in recovery to support education and advocacy efforts related to physician health and well-being.

Since 2016, FSPHP’s national presence has grown significantly, marked by invitations from prominent organizations to review their policies on physician health, attend national conferences, and coordinate advocacy efforts. Additionally, FSPHP has proactively reached out to national organizations to support our initiatives. Recognizing the need for sustained leadership in these efforts, the FSPHP Board has established a new Chief Medical Officer (CMO) consulting position to ensure continuity in relationships and initiatives.

Dr. Bundy will join the FSPHP’s elected physician leaders who also play a crucial role in cultivating FSPHP partnerships, fostering relationship building, and institutional learning. Notably, many of our partner organizations have physicians in executive staff roles. Dr. Bundy’s qualifications as a healthcare leader make him ideal for this position.

The FSPHP CMO's responsibilities will include evaluating and addressing organizational matters that require medical expertise, representing FSPHP policy on physician health and well-being to both internal and external stakeholders, serving as a spokesperson for FSPHP in educational and outreach efforts when called upon by elected leaders, and collaborating with the FSPHP president and executive director to respond to media requests. Additionally, the CMO will provide expert guidance on emerging issues relevant to FSPHP’s mission for which there is no existing policy guidance.

The CMO will also play a critical role in identifying opportunities and threats to the organization and its members. In collaboration with the executive director, president, board of directors, and committees, the CMO will develop strategies to protect the organization and its members. This position will enhance and elevate the existing leadership roles of the president, board, and executive director, increasing visibility and effectiveness with members, partners, and the public.





About FSPHP: The FSPHP evolved over 30 years ago from initiatives taken by the American Medical Association, the Federation of State Medical Boards, and state medical societies. Physician Health Programs (PHPs) serve as a safe, confidential resource for the profession focusing on outreach, education, and health monitoring for physicians at risk for impairment. Today, nearly every state has developed a PHP that operates within the parameters of state regulation and legislation.

PHPs have extensive expertise in monitoring and managing safety-sensitive professionals, including physicians who have recovered from a substance use disorder. Studies that review the long-term model of PHPs confirm physician recovery rates are markedly higher than the general population—even when extended into 5 years or more. One study reports that malpractice risk for those who complete a PHP is lower than for physicians practicing medicine who have never been followed by PHP monitoring. More articles featuring the PHP model, including FSPHP member testimonials and PHP participant stories can be reviewed here: PHP Featured Articles

The FSPHP is a non-profit 501c3 professional membership association with elected officers and an elected Board of Directors. FSPHP has the largest membership in history with 50 State Physician Health Program Members, and 315 total members of the association. More information about FSPHP can be found here www.fsphp.org.