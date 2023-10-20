Newswise — The Endocrine Society and the European Society of Endocrinology (ESE) are delighted to announce that they have awarded the 2024 Transatlantic Alliance Award to Professor Felix Beuschlein, MD.



Felix Beuschlein is Professor of Internal Medicine/Endocrinology and Director of the Clinic for Endocrinology, Diabetology and Clinical Nutrition at the University Clinic Zurich in Switzerland. He received his medical degree from School of Medicine at the University of Würzburg and completed his medical training in Freiburg, both in Germany. For postdoctoral studies he joined the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Following a professorship for Endocrine Research at the University of Munich, he was elected for a chair position at the University of Zurich in 2017.



The Transatlantic Alliance Award, which was launched in 2021, recognizes an international leader who has made significant advancements in endocrine research on both sides of the Atlantic—in Europe and the United States.



Professor Beuschlein has received this prestigious Award in recognition of his transformational endocrine research and the impact of this research in the field of adrenal tumors. Through his collaborative approach across the European Network for the Study of Adrenal Tumors (ENS@T) with colleagues from the American Australasian Asian Adrenal Alliance (A5), he has fostered the transformation of knowledge and understanding of adrenal tumours and unlocked true transatlantic collaboration.



“Felix Beuschlein has been instrumental in driving research forward in the adrenal tumor field and he has demonstrated what can be achieved when collaborating with colleagues across Europe and across the Atlantic,” said ESE President Professor Jérôme Bertherat. He added, “We are delighted to recognize his sizable contribution to endocrinology and the many committees he has been involved with.”



“This Award honors Felix Beuschlein’s excellence in leadership, his lifetime achievement in teaching and research, and his outstanding contributions to the field of endocrinology,” said Endocrine Society President Stephen Hammes, MD, PhD. “In addition to his dedication to advancing adrenal tumor research, Dr. Beuschlein has paved the way for international exchange between fellow endocrine researchers and clinicians, both as the chair of our annual meeting in 2021, and as an associate editor of our flagship clinical research journal The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. He is truly a worthy recipient of this award.”



Beuschlein’s scientific interests mainly relate to adrenal disorders and endocrine tumors. He has authored more than 460 publications in high-ranking international journals and has received many awards, including the European Journal of Endocrinology Prize and the Society for Endocrinology (UK) European Medal. He has organized several scientific meetings and has co-chaired the program organizing committee for a European Congress of Endocrinology (ECE) meeting and served as head of the annual meeting steering committee of the ENDO 2021 meeting. As a strong believer in the value of scientific and clinical networking, Beuschlein has been involved in numerous national and international approaches, including coordination of the ENS@T-CANCER Consortium and participation in a number of European and international programs. He has served on several boards including the Annual Meeting Steering Committee of the Endocrine Society, the Executive Committee of the Swiss Endocrine Society and has been the vice president of the German Endocrine Society. He has been a founding member, Steering Committee member and chairman of ENS@T.



Beuschlein commented, “I am deeply moved to be this year's recipient of the Transatlantic Alliance Award. As a strong believer in the power of international collaborations, this award comes as a particular honor as it signifies the connection of the international endocrine community through science and clinical care. The award reflects also more than personal achievement but rather a broad array of dedicated individuals - mentors who have guided me, colleagues with whom I share the dedication in endocrine research, and the next generation of students and researchers who bring fresh perspectives and renewed energy. I am obliged to both societies and applaud their common spirit to pushing the frontiers of endocrinology for the betterment of patient care worldwide.”



Beuschlein will present his award lecture at ECE, the 26th European Congress of Endocrinology, which will take place from May 11-14, 2024, in Stockholm, Sweden. He will also speak at the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting, ENDO 2024, which will take place from June 1-4, 2024, in Boston, Mass.



Nominations for the 2025 Transatlantic Alliance Award will open later this year.



