Newswise — Rockville, MD (July 10, 2024)—The Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB) is now accepting applications for the 2024 Fellows for the Future. This opportunity is open to early-career researchers from historically excluded groups at FASEB member societies. Applications are due August 16, 2024.

Professional societies play a crucial role in addressing long-standing inequities and limitations in opportunity, preparation, and recognition within the biological sciences. However, many scientists from historically excluded groups face challenges entering leadership positions, participating in cultural norms necessary for retention in research careers, such as networking, collaborative grant applications, publications, and conference attendance.

FASEB’s response to changing the current culture is to equip early-career scientists from historically excluded groups as change agents through its Fellows for the Future program.

About Fellows for the Future

Fellows for the Future is a 12-month cohort-based program for early-career researchers from historically excluded groups. It provides mentorship, leadership training, and sponsored engagement in scientific societies’ professional development opportunities.

Selected fellows will

Be matched with a mentor who will champion their participation in society leadership and volunteer activities.

Receive leadership training and guidance on how to advocate for governance changes at the society level, including skills in meeting facilitation, conflict resolution, understanding association operational structures, and developing visionary and strategic leadership skills.

Engage in an exclusive virtual collaborative community with other fellows and their mentors.

Receive a stipend to attend member society events (meetings, conferences, workshops) as well as a FASEB-hosted social gathering at annual meetings that will bring together the fellows, their mentors, and society leaders in inclusive and accessible environments.

Eligibility

To be eligible to apply, applicants must

Be a member of a FASEB full member society.

Identify as being from a historically excluded group based on race/ethnicity, sex and gender identity, disability, and/or disadvantaged background or intersectionality of one or more of these identities.

Be an early-career researcher, defined as either a senior postdoctoral scholar or within seven years of appointment to the first independent faculty/research scientist position.

Applications

Applications must be submitted online and will be accepted through August 16. Click here to visit the application site.

About FASEB

FASEB is comprised of 22 scientific member societies with 110,000 members, making it the largest coalition of biomedical research associations in the United States. FASEB’s mission is to advance health and well-being by promoting research and education in biological and biomedical sciences through collaborative advocacy and service to member societies and their members.

