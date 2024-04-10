Newswise — ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrum Health , the leading artificial intelligence platform for healthcare, is excited to announce that Gleamer's BoneView is now available to assist clinicians in the detection of bone trauma in Albuquerque, New Mexico. This represents an expansion of the Ferrum Platform at Radiology Associates of Albuquerque (RAA), which previously launched iCAD's ProFound Suite last summer, an algorithm designed to assist radiologists in detecting breast cancer.

As part of this growing partnership, Ferrum Health's enterprise platform, which is natively integrated into RAA's existing infrastructure, allows clinicians access to powerful artificial intelligence technologies which improve diagnostic capabilities and accuracy across a range of clinical specialties.

"Radiology Associates of Albuquerque's commitment to innovation and excellence has empowered us to enhance patient care and outcomes like never before," said Rhonda Mayorga, Ph.D., COO at Radiology Associates of Albuquerque, "Today, I am proud to share that these advancements have already positively impacted the lives of over 25,000 patients. We remain dedicated to leveraging the latest advancements in radiology to serve our community."

"We are thrilled to partner with Radiology Associates of Albuquerque to expand their AI capabilities," said Peter Eason, CFO at Ferrum Health. "As groups like RAA begin to realize the Quadruple Aim - improved patient care, better outcomes, lower costs, and clinician wellbeing - from their initial investments, they are accelerating integration of these technologies into their daily practices."

RAA and Ferrum Health look to continue the expansion of AI innovation through 2024 and beyond.

