Newswise — ATLANTA  — New research  presented  this  week  at  ACR  Convergence,  the  American  College of  Rheumatology’s  annual  meeting,  shows  that  heart  rate  monitoring is  a feasible,  accurate  tool to  check  for  heart  rhythm  abnormalities  in  the fetuses  of  pregnant  women with  anti-Ro/SSA antibodies  (Abstract  #1464).   

Women with  anti-Ro/SSA  antibodies  are  at  increased  risk  for  pregnancy  complications, including  congenital  heart  block.  Anti-Ro/SSA  antibodies  may  be present  in  rheumatic  diseases like  systemic  lupus  erythematosus,  also  known  as  SLE  or  lupus,  and  Sjögren’s  syndrome.

Congenital  heart  block  occurs  in  about  2%  of  pregnancies  of  women  with  anti-Ro/SSA antibodies,  and it  carries  a serious  risk  of  fetal  illness  or  death.  Almost  all  survivors  of  congenital heart  block  need a  pacemaker  device  for  life.  There is  data  that  suggest  that  anti-inflammatory treatment  of  congenital  heart  block  in  earlier  stages  can  prevent  progression  to  complete  block, but  doctors  are  still looking  for  the  optimal  strategy  to  detect  rapidly  worsening  and  potentially irreversible conduction  disease.  This  study  evaluated  the  fetal  heart  rate  and  rhythm  technique, or  FHRM,  in  high-risk  mothers  for  feasibility,  acceptance and  accuracy.

“Unfortunately,  when  heart  block  is  complete,  it  does  not  reverse.  However,  there  may  be  a  time frame  during  which  the  block  is  not  complete,  and  therapy  would  be  effective.  The  goal  of  this study  was  to  empower  women  to  be  able to  detect  an abnormality  in their  baby’s  heart  rate  or rhythm  that  can  be  rapidly  treated  with  the  hope  of  reversal,”  says  Jill  P. Buyon, MD, a rheumatologist  at  NYU  Langone  Health  and  the  study’s  senior  author.  Current  strategies  to monitor  women  with  anti-Ro/SSA  antibodies  involve  weekly  or  biweekly  monitoring  by echocardiography.  “By  the  time  a  problem  is  identified,  it  may  be  permanent.  This  study  also aims  to  show  that  not  all  mothers  with  anti-SSA/Ro need  intense  monitoring,  but  only  those  who have  very  high  levels  of  the  antibodies.”   

Mothers  who  agreed  to  be  included  in  the  current  study  all  were  positive  for  anti-Ro/SSA antibodies  and  were  stratified  into two  groups:  high  and  low  titers  of  anti-Ro60  and  anti-Ro52. The threshold  for  high  titer  was  defined  as  either  anti-Ro60  or  anti-Ro52  antibodies  at  or  above 1,000  I.U.  based  on evaluation  of  50  other  mothers  in  the  NYU  Research  Registry  for  Neonatal Lupus  who  had  previously  delivered  a  baby  with  congenital  heart  block.

Mothers  with anti-Ro60  or  anti-Ro52  antibodies  above  the  high-risk  threshold  were trained  to perform  FHRM  with  an  educational  video  and  personal  instruction  from  a  pediatric  cardiologist on  how  to  use  the  monitor.  From  weeks  17  to  25  of  their  pregnancies,  they  performed FHRM three  times  daily,  in addition  to having  weekly  or  biweekly  fetal  echocardiograms.  They  texted their  FHRM  results  to a  data  monitoring center. If  the  mother  perceived  an  abnormality,  they were  immediately  referred  to a  fetal  echocardiogram  if  necessary.  After  delivery,  all  babies  had electrocardiograms  and  were  evaluated  for  congenital  heart  block.   

Thirty-seven  mothers  performed  FRHM  for  the  study,  sending  a total  of  3,360  audiotexts  for evaluation.  There were  39 recordings  sent  from  five mothers  who were  concerned,  prompting an immediate  consult  from  a  cardiologist.  All  but  two  recordings  were normal,  and in  both  cases, an  emergency  echocardiogram  was  performed within six  hours.  Both  cases  involved premature atrial  contractions  that  confirmed  the abnormal  FHRM  result,  but  no  evidence  of  conduction disease. Follow-up echocardiograms  were normal.  There  were  no cases  of  congenital  heart block  at  birth for  any  babies  in  the  study.

“By  providing  mothers  with the  ability  to  monitor  their  own  fetuses,  we  hope  that  there  will  be greater  confidence in  managing  pregnancy  and  that  abnormalities  can  be  identifiable  when treatment  can  be effective,”  says  Dr. Buyon. “It  is  possible  that  home  monitoring  can decrease the  number  of  echocardiograms,  also  unburdening  the  mother  with  regard  to  frequent  visits  to their  pediatric  cardiologists.”

This  research  was  supported  by  funding from  the  NIH’s  National  Institute  of  Arthritis  and Musculoskeletal  and  Skin  Diseases.

ACR Convergence 2021, Nov. 3-10

