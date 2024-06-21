Abstract

Newswise — Over the past two decades, one-sixth of the world’s rural population has gained access to energy. However, intensified efforts are needed to meet the goal of universal coverage. Photovoltaic solar systems (PVS) have emerged as significant solutions for addressing last-mile electrification challenges. Nevertheless, the sustainability of PVS-based initiatives has raised concerns, and existing research lacks a long-term, practical and comprehensive program-scale assessment, along with experience-driven approaches to overcome them. This study aims to identify key design strategies to ensure the sustainable operation and impact of off-grid solar electrification programs. This work evaluates the sustainability of the world-wide referral “Luz para Todos” program in Brazil, conducting field assessments in thirty-five rural communities, electrified between 2005 and 2020 in Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Bahia. Interviews were held with beneficiaries, community leaders, rural electrification agents and key public sector actors. The quality of electricity access and the level of population’s empowerment through electrification are assessed using three operation and impact criteria and two sets of ad-hoc indicators. Results highlight the importance of considering the dynamic character of energy demand and addressing additional remoteness difficulties (such as displacements and communication) to guarantee long-lasting quality PVS. Furthermore, emphasis is placed on the disruptive potential of mobile internet and the productive impact of access to water and food refrigeration in strengthening rural empowerment. This analysis serves as a guide for PVS initiative promoters to synergistically address both operational durability and long-term local development challenges.