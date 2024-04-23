Newswise — Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study (HKIAS), City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK), recently welcomed the HKIAS Senior Fellow Professor Pierre-Louis Lions for an eventful visit from 15 April to 19 April 2024. Professor Lions, a renowned mathematician and Fields Medalist (1994), actively engaged in academic activities during his stay.

One of the highlights of Prof. Lions' visit was his role as a distinguished speaker at the HKIAS International Conference on Mathematical Analysis and its Applications, held on 17 and 18 April 2024. Professor Lions delivered a talk on the topic "On large random matrices and PDE’s." His presentation examined the mathematical aspects of large random matrices, exploring their applications in different fields.

Professor Lions also delivered a thought-provoking lecture titled "On some new mathematical models and their applications" as part of the HKIAS Distinguished Lecture series on 19 April 2024. In his lecture, he emphasized the intrinsic connections between mathematical modeling and the development of mathematics throughout history. Professor Lions presented two recent examples, Mean Field Games theory and the study of systems governed by large random matrices, to illustrate the interplay between applications and the emergence of new mathematical theories.

During his visit, Professor Lions explored the cultural offerings on the CityUHK campus with some of the conference speakers. They visited the exhibition, "A Passion for Silk: The Road from China to Europe," showcased at the Indra and Harry Banga Gallery. Dr. Libby Chan, Gallery Director, provided a guided tour to our group, enriching us with an understanding of the historical significance and intricate journey of silk from China to Europe.

Professor Lions is one of the world’s most prominent experts in the theory of nonlinear partial differential equations and their applications. He is a Professor at the prestigious ColIège de France in Paris. He is also a member of the French Academy of Sciences, Accademia dei Lincei and Academia Europaea. He has received numerous awards, among them the prestigious Fields Medal in 1994 and the Grand Prize Ampère from the French Academy of Sciences.

The HKIAS Distinguished Lecture is supported in part by the Kwang Hua Educational Foundation.

For more information about the HKIAS International Conference on Mathematical Analysis and its Applications, please visit the conference website.