Newswise — The Association for Psychological Science (APS) is pleased to announce its lifetime achievement award recipients for 2022. As the premier international organization dedicated to advancing scientific psychology across disciplinary and geographic boarders, APS represents more than 30,000 leading scientists, academics, clinicians, researchers, educators, administrators, and students from more than 80 countries. APS’s four lifetime achievement awards—the APS James McKeen Cattell Fellow Award, the APS Mentor Award, the APS William James Fellow Award, and the APS James S. Jackson Lifetime Achievement Award for Transformative Scholarship—are APS’s highest honors and their recipients represent the field’s most accomplished and respected scientists.

“Each year, APS has the honor of recognizing some of the most accomplished psychological scientists in the world,” said APS Executive Director Robert Gropp. “We congratulate our 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award winners and applaud their important contributions to research, mentoring, scholarship, and academic achievement.”

2022 APS James McKeen Cattell Fellow Award Recipients

The APS James McKeen Cattell Fellow Award recognizes APS members for a lifetime of outstanding contributions to the area of applied psychological research. Recipients must be APS members whose research addresses a critical problem in society at large.

, Stanford University, University of Minnesota, is widely recognized for his insightful contributions to the fields of clinical psychology, addiction research, and the social cognitive spheres, which include his work on stereotype threat and groundbreaking ideas for examining cognitive processes, motivation, engagement, and physiological responses in intergroup settings. Steele was a 2001 recipient of the APS William James Fellow Award. Laurence Steinberg, Temple University, is a leading authority on adolescence. His breadth of youth research includes developmental psychopathology; links between the brain and behavior; the impact of employment, puberty, and familial relationships; and juvenile crime and justice.

2022 APS Mentor Award Recipients

The APS Mentor Award recognizes psychology researchers and educators who have shaped the future directions of science by fostering the careers of students and colleagues.

, University of Oxford, has prioritized her mentees in their discussions about career development, projects, and ideas while demonstrating impeccable attention to detail, kindness, and humility. Henry M. Wellman, University of Michigan, is an extraordinary scientific researcher in the field of development. He encourages students to think outside of the box, ponder broad scientific questions, and identify research questions that are fundamental to them.

2022 APS William James Fellow Award

The APS William James Fellow Award honors APS members for their lifetime of significant intellectual contributions to the basic science of psychology. Recipients must be APS members recognized internationally for their outstanding contributions to scientific psychology.

Dedre Gentner , Northwestern University, is recognized for her research in the power of analogy and metaphors in reasoning, learning, and discovery. This work has deepened our understanding of how children learn spatial categories and adults’ ability to promote accurate and rapid detection of specific differences and structural errors.

, Northwestern University, is recognized for her research in the power of analogy and metaphors in reasoning, learning, and discovery. This work has deepened our understanding of how children learn spatial categories and adults’ ability to promote accurate and rapid detection of specific differences and structural errors. Alison Gopnik , University of California, Berkeley, is well known for her research on the learning and exploratory behavior of children. She uses methodologies of answering philosophical questions that draw on experimental psychology, cognitive science, education and computer science. Gopnik was a 2021 recipient of the APS James McKeen Cattell Award and is the APS President-Elect.

, University of California, Berkeley, is well known for her research on the learning and exploratory behavior of children. She uses methodologies of answering philosophical questions that draw on experimental psychology, cognitive science, education and computer science. Gopnik was a 2021 recipient of the APS James McKeen Cattell Award and is the APS President-Elect. Trevor Robbins , University of Cambridge, is an influential figure in the field of human psychology. He delves deep into experimental and neuro psychological science as well as psychopharmacology in his interdisciplinary, biology-inspired, theory-driven empirical work.

, University of Cambridge, is an influential figure in the field of human psychology. He delves deep into experimental and neuro psychological science as well as psychopharmacology in his interdisciplinary, biology-inspired, theory-driven empirical work. James H. (Jim) Sidanius (Posthumous Award) Harvard University, is recognized for his outstanding contributions to the interdisciplinary fields of psychological science. He initiated research on individual differences in political attitudes, a concept that later expanded into his work on social dominance, and conducted important research on topics including prejudice, stereotyping, discrimination, and social dilemmas.

2022 APS James S. Jackson Lifetime Achievement Awards for Transformative Scholarship

The APS James S. Jackson Lifetime Achievement Award for Transformative Scholarship honors APS Members for their lifetime of outstanding psychological research that advances understanding of historically disadvantaged racial and ethnic groups and/or understanding of the psychological and societal benefits of racial/ethnic diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Patricia Gurin , University of Michigan, is recognized as a lifelong champion of social justice and diversity efforts and is renowned for her exceptional work in social psychology domains, including women’s studies, social identity, intergroup relations, motivation and cognition, and diversity.

, University of Michigan, is recognized as a lifelong champion of social justice and diversity efforts and is renowned for her exceptional work in social psychology domains, including women’s studies, social identity, intergroup relations, motivation and cognition, and diversity. James M. Jones, University of Delaware, is honored for his pioneering research in prejudice, racism, and diversity. He has driven social change and awareness by proposing thought-provoking techniques for improving intergroup relations, examining bias from a neuroscientific point of view, and identifying the factors that shape how people respond to diversity.

The 2022 award recipients will be honored publicly in 2022.