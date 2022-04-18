Newswise — Whether it’s enjoying some open space or working under a wide blue sky, New Mexicans often find their way outside.

With all that the Land of Enchantment has to offer, skin cancer isn’t on the top on anyone’s list. But abundant sunshine and a dearth of dermatologists in the state pose a challenge for detecting and treating the various forms of skin cancer.

“It’s a huge problem,” says John Durkin, MD, FAAD, an Assistant Professor in Dermatology at The University of New Mexico. “We did a study in 2019 to gauge how many dermatologists were in the state and we found 33 who were board-certified and practicing for a population of about 2 million people.” Studies reported in the Journal of the American Medical Association recommend at least double that number to provide good access to care.

Durkin added that the majority of those 33 doctors are in practice in New Mexico’s metropolitan areas. Most practice in Albuquerque and some practice in Santa Fe and Las Cruces. Durkin himself practices at the UNM Medical Arts building and at the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center.

New Mexico’s incidence of melanoma, the most serious and potentially deadly of skin cancers, is actually slightly lower than the national average, Durkin says. The lower incidence rate might be due to New Mexico’s majority minority population. New Mexico has more people with darker skin types who, on average, tend to experience less incidence of melanoma.

But skin color doesn’t make them immune to skin cancer.

Basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas are the far more common types of skin cancers found in New Mexico, and they can affect anyone. Both types are thought to be related to lifetime sun exposure.

“It’s one of the gaps in education we see,” Durkin says. “People with darker skin types believe they’re not going to get skin cancer.”

Before the pandemic, the UNM Department of Dermatology and the UNM Cancer Center worked together to fill the gaps in access and education by hosting skin cancer screening clinics throughout the state. With the recent changes in indoor masking requirements, the clinics are now resuming.

The first of several new clinics will be held in Albuquerque on Saturday, May 7. More are planned over the coming year in Gallup, Taos and southern New Mexico.

Durkin hopes that people in rural areas of the state will take advantage of the shorter drive to the clinics. And, screenings will be conducted on a first-come-first-served basis; no appointments are necessary. UNM medical students will assist people at the clinics and provide in-depth skin cancer education to everyone who attends.

The clinics are designed to provide skin screenings only. People can come to have a certain spot checked, and gowns will be available for those who want larger regions of their body examined. Durkin says no procedures will be performed at these clinics. Instead, people will be given a report detailing their exam findings and options for follow-up appointments with providers in the state, including those at the UNM Cancer Center and other locations.

Durkin says the UNM Department of Dermatology is taking other steps to fill the void of dermatologists as well, including introducing medical students to knowledge about skin cancer, educating primary care trainees and other providers, and leading a well-respected dermatology residency program to train future specialists. The department’s goal, Durkin says, is to train new doctors and help them see the value of staying in New Mexico, serving the people here, and having more confidence in their ability to recognize and treat skin cancer.

About John Durkin, MD, MBA, FAAD

John Durkin, MD, MBA, FAAD, joined the UNM Department of Dermatology in July 2018 as an Assistant Professor. He received his medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh and completed his residency at Drexel University where he served as Chief Resident. His specific areas of clinical interest include digital imaging and diagnostic techniques, such as dermoscopy, optical coherence tomography and reflective confocal microscopy. He is also interested in pigmented lesions (moles) and melanoma, hereditary cancer syndromes, and noninvasive treatment of skin cancer. In addition, Dr. Durkin also provides aesthetic services such as Botox, peels, fillers, laser treatments and serves as Director of Undergraduate Medical Education for rotating medical students.

About the Albuquerque Skin Cancer Screening Clinic

The skin cancer screening clinic will take place Saturday, May 7, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, at the UNM Department of Dermatology Clinic, 1021 Medical Arts Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102. No appointment is needed, and everyone arriving during clinic hours will be seen. This free screening clinic is sponsored by the Ryan F. Daniell Memorial Fund, Shannon J. Shaw Memorial Cancer Fund, UNM Department of Dermatology, UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center and American Academy of Dermatology. Please call 505-272-6222 for more information.