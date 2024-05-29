Research Alert

Newswise — Background: The Higher School of Oncology (HSO) is a collaborative US-Russian postgraduate program that improves learning outcomes for young oncologists. Many HSO medical oncology  (MO) residents/alumni are also engaged in online supervised patient counseling, known as ‘Just  Ask.’ We explored the educational role of ‘Just Ask’ in shaping the competency-based learning  outcomes of MO graduates, who have recently begun independent practice. 

Methods: This qualitative study included 10 HSO alumni (2019-2023) who practice MO in Russia.  All participants were current or prior ‘Just Ask’ consultants. Anonymous, online semi-structured  in-depth interviews were conducted to explore interviewees reflection on competencies obtained  at HSO and ‘Just Ask’ The interview guide included 42 open-ended questions based on the  American Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) list of competencies  for MO physicians. All interviews were recorded and transcribed. Inductive-deductive coding with  code categorization was followed by thematic analysis. Themes were mapped against the  ACGME competencies. 

Results: Interviews, with a median duration of 69 (IQR: 54-80) minutes, involved participants with  0.5-3 years of practice. Six (60%) interviewees worked in hospitals, while 2 (20%) were in  outpatient and another 2 (20%) were in mixed settings. We identified 85 codes and categorized  them into 10 educational experience themes. Interviewees attributed learning an evidence-based  approach, basic oncology knowledge, and patient communication skills through the HSO curriculum. Themes associated with learning from online counseling included integration into real world practice, specific expertise (rare tumors), and advanced communication (explaining  treatment differences, written communication), which are less covered by HSO. This activity  enhanced skills in patient navigation, advocacy, and the ability to detect care not supported by  evidence. Safe-space learning provided by ‘Just Ask’ was a unique theme reflecting the ability to  hone skills in a secure and resource-enriched environment with easy access to mentoring. The  association of the selected themes with ACGME competencies is presented in Table 1. 

Conclusion: Supervised online counseling has emerged as a valuable educational tool aimed at  supplementing competencies insufficiently covered by MO postgraduate curriculum. 

Table 1. Association between select ‘Just Ask’-related themes and ACGME competencies

Theme 

ACGME 

Ability

Expertise 

Medical knowledge 

To see rare or pretreated cases

Professional  

communication

Interpersonal and  

communication skills

To effectively communicate  online

 

Patient  

navigation/advocacy 

Systems-based practice 

To identify resources for cancer  care across the country

Quality control 

Systems-based practice 

To detect and interpret quality  and gaps in patient’s care

 

