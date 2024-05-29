Newswise — Background: The Higher School of Oncology (HSO) is a collaborative US-Russian postgraduate program that improves learning outcomes for young oncologists. Many HSO medical oncology (MO) residents/alumni are also engaged in online supervised patient counseling, known as ‘Just Ask.’ We explored the educational role of ‘Just Ask’ in shaping the competency-based learning outcomes of MO graduates, who have recently begun independent practice.

Methods: This qualitative study included 10 HSO alumni (2019-2023) who practice MO in Russia. All participants were current or prior ‘Just Ask’ consultants. Anonymous, online semi-structured in-depth interviews were conducted to explore interviewees reflection on competencies obtained at HSO and ‘Just Ask’ The interview guide included 42 open-ended questions based on the American Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) list of competencies for MO physicians. All interviews were recorded and transcribed. Inductive-deductive coding with code categorization was followed by thematic analysis. Themes were mapped against the ACGME competencies.

Results: Interviews, with a median duration of 69 (IQR: 54-80) minutes, involved participants with 0.5-3 years of practice. Six (60%) interviewees worked in hospitals, while 2 (20%) were in outpatient and another 2 (20%) were in mixed settings. We identified 85 codes and categorized them into 10 educational experience themes. Interviewees attributed learning an evidence-based approach, basic oncology knowledge, and patient communication skills through the HSO curriculum. Themes associated with learning from online counseling included integration into real world practice, specific expertise (rare tumors), and advanced communication (explaining treatment differences, written communication), which are less covered by HSO. This activity enhanced skills in patient navigation, advocacy, and the ability to detect care not supported by evidence. Safe-space learning provided by ‘Just Ask’ was a unique theme reflecting the ability to hone skills in a secure and resource-enriched environment with easy access to mentoring. The association of the selected themes with ACGME competencies is presented in Table 1.

Conclusion: Supervised online counseling has emerged as a valuable educational tool aimed at supplementing competencies insufficiently covered by MO postgraduate curriculum.

Table 1. Association between select ‘Just Ask’-related themes and ACGME competencies

Theme ACGME Ability Expertise Medical knowledge To see rare or pretreated cases Professional communication Interpersonal and communication skills To effectively communicate online