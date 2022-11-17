Christina Philippou is a Principal Lecturer in Accounting, Economics and Finance at the University of Portsmouth in England.
She has written, leads, and co-delivers a football finance course for the Premier League's EAM program, and co-authored a report on football financial sustainability for DCMS published alongside the Government Response to the Fan Led Review of Football Governance.
Christina is also Director of Policy for Fair Game, a group of football clubs supported by experts and politicians, campaigning to improve football governance.
Main research areas:
Corruption in sport
Football finance
Financial education of athletes
Corporate and sport governance
