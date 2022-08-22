Below are some of the latest articles that have been added to the Monkeypox channel on Newswise, a free source for journalists.

UC San Diego Researchers Add Monkeypox to Wastewater Surveillance

How Wastewater Surveillance Can Mitigate Monkeypox Spread: Expert Available

Director & Founding Dean of UCI Public Health is available to be an expert source on rise in monkeypox cases and polio case identified in NY

Can people be infected with monkeypox through airborne transmission? Q&A with an immunologist.

Monkeypox can spread through contaminated clothing, although it's more likely to spread through physical contact

Dr. Sandra A. Kemmerly Available to Address Recent Polio Case and Increase in Monkeypox Cases

Dr. Baumgarten Available to Address Recent Polio Case and Increase in Monkeypox Cases

Study finds important differences in monkeypox symptoms between current and previous outbreaks

Dermatologist explains what happens if you get monkeypox

Monkeypox: What to Know About the Current Outbreak

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Tip Sheet
SECTION
CHANNELS
Addiction Allergies Alternative Medicine Asthma Autism Autoimmune Diseases Back to School Behavioral Science Blood Bone Health Chemistry Children's Health Civil Liberties Cognition and Learning Complementary Medicine Dermatology Diabetes Digestive Disorders Drug Resistance Drugs and Drug Abuse Economics Emergency Medicine Environmental Health Evolution and Darwin Exercise and Fitness Family and Parenting Food and Water Safety Gender Issues Government/Law Health Disparities Health Food Healthcare Heart Disease History Immunology In the Home In the Workplace Infectious Diseases Kidney Disease LGBTQ Issues Liver Disease Lupus Media and Journalism Medical Tourism Men's Health Mental Health Microbiome Military Health Nursing Nutrition Obesity OBGYN Oral Health Pain Parkinson’s Disease Patient Safety Personalized Medicine Pets Pharmaceuticals Plants Poverty Psychology and Psychiatry Public Health Race and Ethnicity Regenerative Medicine Respiratory Diseases and Disorders Rural Issues Seniors Sex and Relationships Sleep Sports Medicine Substance Abuse Surgery Transplantation Trauma Vaccines Veterinary Medicine Weight Loss Women's Health Monkeypox
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY