Below are some of the latest articles that have been added to the Monkeypox channel on Newswise, a free source for journalists.

UC San Diego Researchers Add Monkeypox to Wastewater Surveillance

How Wastewater Surveillance Can Mitigate Monkeypox Spread: Expert Available

Director & Founding Dean of UCI Public Health is available to be an expert source on rise in monkeypox cases and polio case identified in NY

Can people be infected with monkeypox through airborne transmission? Q&A with an immunologist.

Monkeypox can spread through contaminated clothing, although it's more likely to spread through physical contact

Dr. Sandra A. Kemmerly Available to Address Recent Polio Case and Increase in Monkeypox Cases

Dr. Baumgarten Available to Address Recent Polio Case and Increase in Monkeypox Cases

Study finds important differences in monkeypox symptoms between current and previous outbreaks

Dermatologist explains what happens if you get monkeypox

Monkeypox: What to Know About the Current Outbreak