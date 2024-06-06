Research Alert

Newswise — Article title: Two contrasting mediodorsal thalamic circuits target the mouse medial prefrontal cortex

Authors: Polina Lyuboslavsky, Gregory J. Ordemann, Alena Kizimenko, Audrey C. Brumback

From the authors: “These data demonstrate that the two populations of [mediodorsal thalamus]→[medial prefrontal cortex] neurons have divergent physiologies and support a differential role in thalamocortical information processing and potentially behavior.”

This study is highlighted as one of June’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society’s APSselect program.

Journal Link: Journal of Neurophysiology, May-2024

