Newswise — Article title: Two contrasting mediodorsal thalamic circuits target the mouse medial prefrontal cortex



Authors: Polina Lyuboslavsky, Gregory J. Ordemann, Alena Kizimenko, Audrey C. Brumback



From the authors: “These data demonstrate that the two populations of [mediodorsal thalamus]→[medial prefrontal cortex] neurons have divergent physiologies and support a differential role in thalamocortical information processing and potentially behavior.”



This study is highlighted as one of June’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society’s APSselect program.