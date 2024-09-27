Newswise — With the fall forest fire season set to start in October, a West Virginia University fire safety expert is offering important reminders regarding the rules, regulations and dangers of outdoor burning during ongoing severe drought conditions.

Even with recent rains, Mark Lambert, director of WVU Extension Fire Service, said drought will continue to put stress on trees, increasing chances of forest fires throughout the state.

While conditions are ripe for a very busy forest fire season, which runs from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, Lambert said many fires can prevented by understanding burning rules and hazards, and using common sense.

Quotes:

“Our colleagues at the West Virginia Division of Forestry offer specific safety guidelines to help prevent fires, including specific hours allowed for burning from — 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. — and other guidelines to follow.

“While the guidelines allow for controlled burning after 5 p.m. in season, we would encourage you to try to refrain from all outside burning during this unusually dry fire season.

“If you have a campfire, make sure it is completely soaked with water and extinguished before leaving the area, and never leave a fire unattended.

“Winds make it even more dangerous for the spread of wildfires, so be aware of the weather.

“If you are in an area that has a wildfire, be ready to evacuate if you are directed to do so. Keep a ‘go bag’ or car trunk stocked with supplies, including a first aid kit, medicine, family records, credit cards and a change of clothing — enough to be away for 3-5 days.

“West Virginia is experiencing the worst drought in 30 years, and it’s critical that people follow the guidelines. Our forestry workers are hardworking men and women who do not need the added burden of fighting fires that could have been prevented.” – Mark Lambert, director and assistant professor, WVU Extension Fire Service

Find additional resources and guidelines on the U.S. Fire Administration website.