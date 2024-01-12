Firefighters risk their lives everyday to ensure the safety of people in their communities. While fighting fires and responding to other emergencies, firefighters are exposed to smoke and toxic chemicals that increase their risk of many kinds of cancer.

This January we mark the first Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month in Canada. Two CIHR-funded researchers are available to discuss the cancer risks firefighters face while protecting their communities and the advances in firefighter cancer prevention and treatment.

  • Jim Petrik, a cancer researcher at the University of Guelph and the Fire Chief at the Guelph Eramosa Fire Department, works with other researchers to understand the cancer risks that firefighters face and develop robust medical monitoring programs to help keep them safe.

 

  • Jeavana Sritharan is studying the occupational exposures linked to firefighting to help enhance preventative measures for firefighters and reduce their risk of cancer.

Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month: Researchers aim to improve cancer prevention and treatment for firefighters

Caption: Dr. Jeavana Sritharan

Caption: Dr. Jim Petrik

Cancer Emergency Medicine In the Workplace
Cancer Firefighters Occupational Health firefighter safety
