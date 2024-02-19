Argentina, one of the premier beef producers in the world, has set a precedent for livestock farmers by certifying the first carbon-negative beef — opening the doors for a number of emerging technologies that have the potential to reduce methane emissions from cattle.

Paul Winters, associate dean for academic affairs and the Keough-Hesburgh Professor of Global Affairs in the Keough School of Global Affairs at the University of Notre Dame, is available to discuss this, and other, emerging technologies:

1.) Use of silvopastoral systems (such as the method employed in Argentina): This system includes a deliberate integration of trees and grazing livestock operations on the same land, where grazing is done in a forest environment, thereby protecting the trees and reducing emissions through the absorption of carbon.

2.) Feed additives: There are a number of additives to livestock feed that can reduce emissions. For example, certain types of seaweeds have been found to reduce emissions, and in field trials show substantial reductions in emissions with no loss of yields. Several startups produce the seaweed off the island of Hawaii.

3.) Gene-editing techniques: These techniques edit the genes of livestock or of the microorganisms in their digestive systems that are responsible for generating methane emissions.

4.) Vaccines: There are attempts to create a vaccine that would be given to cattle to reduce emissions.

5.) Production practices: There are also possible production practices that could reduce emission per unit of beef/milk.

****************************** ****************************** ****************************** **********

Paul Winters’ research and teaching focus on rural poverty and food insecurity and the evaluation of policies and programs designed to address these issues. He has published numerous journal articles and working papers in the areas of rural poverty and food insecurity, rural development, small-scale agriculture, inclusive and sustainable food systems, agricultural data, impact evaluation, migration and social protection programs.