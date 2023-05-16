Newswise — Fifty-three students will make history May 25 when they become the first doctors of osteopathic medicine to graduate from PCOM South Georgia, which opened its doors in Moultrie, Georgia, in the fall of 2019 as the only medical school in Southwest Georgia. Its mission is to train physicians to provide medical care in underserved rural areas.

In addition to the DO graduates, seven students will graduate with the Master of Science degree in biomedical sciences.

While this will be the first class of physicians to graduate from PCOM South Georgia, it’s actually the campus’ second commencement. Eight students graduated in 2022 from the biomedical sciences program, which includes both a traditional two-year track and an accelerated one-year track. Both the DO and MS degree programs are offered on the campus.

The keynote speaker for the 2023 commencement will be James L. Matney, chief executive officer and president of Colquitt Regional Medical Center in Moultrie. When discussions began about the possibility of locating a medical school in Moultrie, he was one of the leading proponents of the initiative. As Colquitt Regional’s chief executive officer since August 2011, Matney has played a leading role in improving healthcare quality in Colquitt County and throughout South Georgia. He was also instrumental in founding the Georgia South Family Medicine and Psychiatry Residency Programs at Colquitt Regional.

During Matney’s nearly 12-year tenure at the helm, Colquitt Regional has made technological advances, opened a $30+ million 60,000 square-foot expansion of the hospital, opened Vereen Rehabilitation Center, and received numerous top hospital safety scores. In 2019, the Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Program, established under Matney’s leadership, graduated its first class. So far, the program has graduated 14 residents and also established a Psychiatry Residency Program that accepted the first class in 2022. Some of the students graduating from PCOM South Georgia on May 25 will complete their residencies through the Georgia South programs.

PCOM South Georgia’s commencement will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at the University of Georgia Conference Center in Tifton. Guests require a digital ticket for admission. For more information, visit www.pcom.edu/southgeorgia.

About PCOM South Georgia

Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) extended its commitment to the Southeast by establishing PCOM South Georgia, an additional teaching location in Moultrie, Georgia. PCOM South Georgia offers both a full, four-year medical program leading to the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) degree and a Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences degree. PCOM is a private, not-for-profit institution which trains professionals in the health and behavioral sciences fields. Joining PCOM Georgia in Suwanee in helping to meet the healthcare needs of the state, PCOM South Georgia focuses on educating physicians for the South Georgia region. The medical campus, which welcomed its inaugural class of medical students in August 2019, has received accreditation from the American Osteopathic Association's Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation. For more information, visit pcom.edu/southgeorgia or call 229-668-3110.